To properly celebrate Sunday's holiday on social media, Tiffany Trump tweeted a Father's Day photo that'll remind you of a time before Donald Trump's presidency — back when he was just running businesses and hosting reality television shows.

"Happy Father’s Day @realDonaldTrump I love you so much!" Tiffany tweeted out her photo of her younger, very curly haired self being held by her father. The president has a wide smile on his face. The photo has gold hearts on the top left corner as decoration with a Polaroid-like white border around the image. Tiffany appears to be the age of a toddler, but the photo is undated.

"Happy Father's Day! I love you and I am so grateful to have you as my dad," the digital card said. No word of a physical card exchange between Tiffany and Trump.

Of Trump's five children, besides Barron, Tiffany is the most in-the-background. While Ivanka works in the White House, Donald Jr. and Eric run the Trump Organization. Barron, obviously as a 12-year-old, is still in school. Tiffany currently goes to Georgetown Law School in Washington, D.C., which puts her geographically closer to her father, following her time as an undergraduate at his alma mater University of Pennsylvania.

In 2016, Tiffany told People magazine that she mostly saw her father during spring break while she was growing up. She lived with her mother, Marla Maples, who was Trump's second wife. "I had the blessing of raising her pretty much on my own," Maples told The New York Times. Trump said her visits with Trump were usually annually. "I still see him on spring breaks or for Easter, I'm always at Mar-a-Lago with the family," Tiffany told People magazine. (Keeping with the tradition she described to People, she spent this Easter with the entire family at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.)

During the campaign, Tiffany did not many rallies or stops as most of the family went around the country in support of their father's presidential aspirations. However, she did speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016. "I always looked forward to introducing him to my friends, especially the ones with preconceived notions, because they meet a man with natural charm and no facade," Tiffany told the arena. "In person, my father is so friendly, so considerate, so funny and so real. My friends walked away with a glimpse of all that he is, and all that he means to me, of the strong, protective, kind, endearing man I am so proud to call my father."

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Since the inauguration, their relationship is reportedly strained. In that same article from People, a source told the magazine that the two have "gone for months without speaking."

While digital posts are par for the course for holidays these days, Tiffany is one of the only kids who posted about Father's Day on Twitter. In the evening, Donald Jr. posted a link to his Instagram post about their father.

Trump's own Instagram featured a photo of a flag, wishing everyone a happy holiday. No word on how many of his children he spent the day with. According to the pool report, Trump left the White House around 10:30 a.m. "in a white polo and baseball cap." The pool then went with the president to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. There was nothing official on Trump's schedule today.

Later, the Secret Service said Trump played 18 holes of golf, and had a late lunch at the clubhouse. He also golfed on Saturday. Trump has gone golfing at least 112 times since he was inaugurated in January 2017.