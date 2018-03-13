In my humble (pie) opinion, one of the greatest aspects of modern United States culture is its love of random holidays. Think about it: when you purchase a planner or calendar at the start of the year and flip through its virgin pages you're likely to see the names of any number of holidays you had no idea existed. One of the best of these is the annual celebration of all things math and dessert that takes place on March 14 (which bares a resemblance to 3.14): Pi Day. Naturally, this being a holiday or utmost importance to some, you'll be needing some Pi Day Instagram caption ideas for all the pie pictures you'll undoubtedly be taking.

Much like its namesake dessert, Pi Day as a holiday is versatile, appealing to lovers of pastry and arithmetic alike. PiDay.org goes as far as declaring the date "a number and a cultural phenomenon." But even if you're familiar with the iconic American dessert, Pi Day's counterpart may feel more confusing. Pi, represented by the symbol "π," is defined as "the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter." It is the most recognizable mathematical constant, and has an infinite number of decimal places (it is commonly rounded to 3.14, for time's sake). Some websites (like this one) have been set up to allow you to view many of its digits, for you know, you can't remember a the precise order of hundreds of digits.

Regardless, though, of whether you're here for the math or here for the dessert, here are 14 ideas for your Pi Day Instagram captions:

1. "A cherry pie is . . . ephemeral. From the moment it emerges from the oven it begins a steep decline: from too hot to edible to cold to stale to moldy, and finally to a post-pie state where only history can tell you that it was once considered food. The pie is a parable of human life." - Nick Harkaway, The Gone Away World

2. "I'm not a vegetarian! I'm a dessertarian!" - Bill Watterson, Calvin & Hobbes

3. "The expression 'pie in the sky' entered popular culture in 1911. It refers toa dessert so sweet, it could only be found in heaven." - Narrator, Pushing Daisies

4. "Numbers do not feel. Do not bleed or weep or hope. They do not know bravery or sacrifice. Love and allegiance. At the very apex of callousness, you will find only ones and zeros." - Amie Kaufman, Illuminae

5. "Pie makes everybody happy." - Laurie Halse Anderson, The Impossible Knife of Memory

6. "The piemaker remembered everything." - Narrator, Pushing Daisies.

7. "There are infinite numbers between 0 and 1. There's .1 and .12 and .112 and an infinite collection of others. Of course, there is a bigger infinite set of numbers between 0 and 2, or between 0 and a million. Some infinities are bigger than other infinities... I cannot tell you how grateful I am for our little infinity. You gave me forever within the numbered days, and I'm grateful." - John Green, The Fault In Our Stars

8. "Never promise to make pie and fail to deliver on that promise." - Kate lebo, A Commonplace Book of Pie

9. "I know numbers are beautiful. If they aren't beautiful, nothing is." - Paul Erdōs,

10. "The universe is math on fire." - Scott Westerfeld, Afterworlds

11. "The sandy beach reminded Harold of picnics. And the thought of picnics made him hungry. So he laid out a nice simple picnic lunch. There was nothing but pie. But there were all nine kinds of pie that Harold liked best." - Crockett Johnson, Harold and the Purple Crayon

12. "Never ask a baker what went into a pie. Just eat." - George R.R. Martin, A Dance With Dragons

13. "It could be argued that there is an element of entertainment in every pie, as every pie is inherently a surprise by virtue of its crust.” - Janet Clarkson, Pie: A Global History

14. "Candy might be sweet, but it's a traveling carnival blowing through town. Pie is home. People always come home." - Ned, Pushing Daisies