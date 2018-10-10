14 Quotes From 'The O.C.' That Will Make You Tear Up On The Spot

Every fan of The O.C. knows this show can be pretty melodramatic. Ryan carrying Marissa in his arms not one, not twice, but three times after she faced varying levels of tragic events comes to mind. Then there's those music choices... man. Point is, this show really knows how to tug on the old heartstrings, and there are some quotes from The O.C. that might just make fans tear up on their own, simply because of how intense these words were in the moment.

First of all, there are tons of storylines on The O.C. that are designed to evoke a lot a feelings: deaths, weddings, interventions, dramatic sailboat rides, professions of love on a coffee cart. Then, add on a particularly touching line of dialogue from one of the characters and it's impossible not to get all emotional. The O.C. kept fans tuning in every week — and keeps people streaming now — and you never knew what you'd be laughing or crying at next.

From an airport goodbye, to a stubborn nana, to Kirsten losing her cool with Sandy, here are 14 O.C. quotes that can really make a fan well up... whether you're watching the full episode or not.

1. "I love you." "Thank you."

To be clear, this is not the first "I love you" "thank you" at the beginning of Season 1, Episode 15, but rather the one at the end where Ryan returns the "I love you" to Marissa. Awww.

2. "Seth, I love you. As a friend."

Both Seth and Anna give little speeches when they have their goodbye at the airport, but this line from Anna kicks off the waterworks for both of them... and probably for many viewers, too.

3. "Yeah, well, you're the one who doesn't want to stick around, so who's fault is that?"

Seth says this to his grandmother when he finds out she not only has been keeping her cancer diagnosis to herself, but that she also doesn't want to try to treat it. Their whole conversation is heartbreaking and this line just seals the deal.

4. "And he's just going to get bored with me because pretty much all boys do."

No, Summer! You are wonderful!

5. "It has nothing to do with me. It is about you, and it is always about you. What you need and what you want. It seems you only want me when you can't have me."

Even Summer and Seth fans can admit she was right on when it came to his self-centeredness.

6. "Truth be told, I didn't think you'd make it past security."

This is what Zach tells Summer at the airport when she confesses that she can't go on vacation with him, because she's still in love with Seth. He even adds, "You can't fight fate." And we all know what happens next: Spider-Man kiss.

7. "Get your hands off me!"

Kirsten hits rock bottom at Caleb's funeral, and it's so hard to watch her lash out at Sandy like this.

8. "Mom, please. You gotta do this."

The whole scene with Kirsten's intervention is devastating, but when Seth comes around the corner and adds this line... oof.

9. "Mom, I love you. Just know that." "Oh sweetheart, that's all I wanted. I love you too."

Julie might lead into this by talking about how everything she did was for Marissa and specifically mentioning "trying to frame Ryan for attempted homicide" (oh, Julie), but it did make for an emotional goodbye for this mother and daughter before Marissa was killed.

10. "Love is not a victory march/It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah"

Look, The O.C. loved this song. The lyrics count as a quote from the show.

11. "We can't go on like this anymore, can we?" "No."

Summer and Julie really bonded after Marissa's death, and this exchange in particular showed how they related to each other in their grieving more than they could to anyone else.

12. "I remember the first time I saw her. She was wearing this white top thing and I think she had jeans on. She was standing at the bottom of the driveway and I thought... I thought she was really hot. Really hot. She gave me a smile."

Following Marissa's death, Julie asks Ryan to tell her anything about her daughter. Ryan responds with this, which is a great combo of sweet and funny and makes Julie laugh through her tears.

13. "Just remember this isn't goodbye. You're my destiny, Cohen." "Go save the world, Summer Roberts."

Finally, Seth and Summer realized they could feel comfortable being apart for a while and still end up back together.

14. "Hey, kid. You need help?

Did the kid need help? We'll never know!

And that brings The O.C. tears machine full circle.