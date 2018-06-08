Remember the days we got summers off from school and had no responsibilities? Me neither. Unfortunately, the majority of adults are stuck working over summer break, even though seasonal allergy sufferers are still dealing with awful symptoms. Although we usually think of hay fever as a spring annoyance, seasonal allergies last from spring all the way through fall. When you're stuck at a desk all day while feeling stuffy and fatigued, or sneezing uncontrollably, life is probably pretty miserable. Thankfully, there are things you can do to make it better. Talking to an allergist about treatment options is a good idea. But once you've gotten that squared away, you can keep things that help with allergies right at your desk, you know, just in case.

Having a cold at work is bad enough, but the symptoms usually pass in a matter of days, and you might be able to finagle a sick day out of it. Depending on the severity of your allergies, you could be stuck sniffling for most of the year — and there likely aren't enough sick days to cover all of the time you want to stay curled up in bed. You can keep track of how much pollen is in the air, but if you're stuck behind a desk and need products that will help, look no further.

1. A Chic Tissue Box Cover Monique Lhuillier Marble Tissue Box $30.50 Pottery Barn You already know that you'll need tissues to make it through the day, but why not spruce it up? A marble tissue box adds a bit of elegance to your allergy struggle.

2. A Caddy For All Your Medicines Silver Round Pill Box With Decorative High Gloss Design $10.99 Amazon If you're taking over-the-counter medication for your allergies, keep the pills in a decorative box to minimize the amount of stuff (and trash) on your desk and take your medicine inconspicuously.

3. An Allergy Pillow Claritin Ultimate Allergen Barrier $39.99 Bed Bath & Beyond Using your lunch break as a chance to rest your eyes? (Yes, it's a thing.) An allergen barrier pillow can make a power nap at work that much more useful — you won't have to worry about dust accumulating on it.

4. Facial Mist Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender $12 Ulta This facial spray doesn't make any allergy-related claims, but the calming scents will help you stay calm when you feel like you'll never have clear nasal passages ever again. Plus, it's refreshing as heck.

5. Tea Bag Organizer YouCopia TeaStand 100+ Tea Bag Organizer $19.99 Amazon If you have a sore throat thanks to your seasonal allergies, hot tea can bring temporary relief. Keep a tea organizer on your desk with an assortment of soothing flavors.

6. Portable Air Purifier WSTA Air Purifier with True Hepa Filter $41.99 Amazon Dust and pollen particles can make allergies worse, which is why your symptoms don't always subside even once you're safely inside. An air purifier can help clean the air around you and potentially lessen the severity of your symptoms.

7. Sinus Relief Soap Sinus Relief Goat Milk Soap $6.95 Etsy Menthol and spearmint soap may not sound appealing, but the smells are said to help with a stuffy nose. If your work has an in-office shower, this is a desk must-have.

9. Essential Oils Roller Allergy Relief Essential Oil Blend $8 Etsy Essential oils have been shown to help with some allergies, although not all essential oils are safe (and some can worsen symptoms). Research before you buy, and look for an allergy relief roller if you decide to pull the trigger.

10. A Comforting Throw Amped Fleece Throw Blanket $44 Urban Outfitters There's nothing better than a cozy blanket when you're feeling under the weather. Even though you can't stay in bed all day, this throw will help you stay chill.

11. A Soothing Eye Mask Rx3 Soft and Smooth Shut Eye Sleep Mask $9.00 Ulta Itchy eyes are one of the unfortunate side effects of allergies, and when you're staring at a computer all day, they may feel even more irritated. This sleep mask can covertly help you give your eyes a break.

12. A Cute Tea Mug Hello Allergies Mug $8.99 Etsy Let's be honest — allergies don't really have a silver lining. But you can make the most of it with a bright, colorful mug that'll boost your spirits as you suffer.

13. Sleek Tissue Packs Kleenex Slim Pack Facial Tissue - 6ct $2.29 Target If you're running into a meeting or you want to grab coffee, you won't want to lug around your requisite box of tissues. That's where pocket packs come in — you'll be able to blow your nose without making it obvious that you feel miserable.

14. A Mini Trash Can Mini Can Wastebasket in White/Onyx $4.99 Bed Bath & Beyond When you're blowing your nose incessantly, all of those dirty tissues start to pile up. A mini trash can makes sure that you aren't making a mess on your desk.