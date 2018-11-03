14 Weirdly Specific Kitchen Tools Under $30 You Didn't Know You Needed
Part of #adulting means having a kitchen fully stocked with all the tools you could potentially need for making, preparing, and storing food. Of course, most of us probably already have the basic essentials: Pots, pans, a kettle, Tupperware, appliances, and a set of good quality knives. But what about the weirdly specific kitchen tools you probably never even heard of that will not only help you save some time when whipping up meals, but that will make cooking and baking just so much easier (and enjoyable) in the long haul.
Seriously, how much time have you spent cutting up vegetables for your fave fall slow cooker meal? Or coring fruit for your family's classic Thanksgiving pie recipe? With the holiday season and its food-filled festivities almost in full swing, you'll want all the extra prep time you can get when it comes to baking, cooking, or preparing for a potluck with your family and friends. So, having a few unique tools on hand when in the kitchen can make even the most inexperienced cook feel like a pro.
From an electric egg boiler to universal silicone lids, here are 14 affordable kitchen gadgets that everyone who cooks at home probably didn't think they needed — until now.
1An Electric Egg Cooker
$19.99
Want to perfect your deviled eggs? Having an electric egg cooker simplifies the process of boiling eggs, and cooks them just right. Yum!
2An Herb Razor
$15
You no longer have to handpick rosemary, thyme, or kale when cooking. Save time by de-stemming your greens in a hurry with this simple, yet effective, razor from Uncommon Goods.
3A Citrus Squeeze
$9.49
Make sure you get every drop of juice from lemons and limes with this easy-to-use and affordable handheld juice press. According to Amco, the maker behind the product, "Each citrus squeezer is crafted from heavy-duty metal, and ensures you get pure juice every time, no seeds or pulp."
4A Jar Opener
$4.95
Keeping a silicone jar grip or two stocked in your kitchen can make opening jars a heck of a lot easier. Never battle with the lid on a jar of pickles again!
5A Spoon That Rests On Your Pot
$28
If you're tired of splashing foods on your counter when cooking, this spoon is the answer to your problems: It simply hooks onto your pots and pans to ensure your stove area stays mess-free.
6Avocado Storage
$10.95
Since we millennials are all about avocado toast, this avocado hugger is a must-have. It will keep them fresher for longer than placing it in a plastic bag, or wrapping it in tinfoil.
7A Garlic Press
$15.99
If you want to save a little bit of time when prepping, add a decent garlic press to your culinary tool arsenal. To boot, this press from OXO has "a built-in cleaner [that] allows for easy cleaning."
8Reusable Silicone Lids
$9.87
Let's be honest: Keeping track of your Tupperware — and the matching lids — can be a challenge. Luckily, these universal silicone lids can stretch to cover anything from stock pots to mason jars.
9A Microwave Splatter Cover
Hover Cover™ Microwave Splatter Cover
$14.99
Anyone whose re-warmed leftover spaghetti in the microwave knows it can create a mess. However, this washable splatter cover that simply sticks to the roof of your microwave can help you avoid grime and build up.
10A Pro Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria Adjustable Mandoline Slicer
$29.99
Effortlessly slice n' dice your favorite veggies and fruits with a high-quality slicer. Mueller's chopper is a best seller on Amazon, and comes with five different blades you can switch out, depending on what shape you want your food to be.
11This Extremely Useful Strainer
Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer
$11.99
Forget having to deal with balancing a bulky colander and pot of noodles when cooking by yourself: The Kitchen Gizmo Strainer snaps on to the side of your pot to make for easy straining.
12A Corn Stripper
$8
If you like your corn, but not on the cob, you need this handy gadget. Sur La table says to make the most of this corn stripper, "Simply insert a corncob, and press downward, and rotate to strip the kernels."
13A Potato Press
$9.99
Save some of your arm strength and energy when mashing potatoes with this simple potato press (aka, potato ricer) from IKEA. It may cost you less than $10, but IKEA's press is made from stainless steel, and has great ratings on their website.
14A Fruit Corer
$11.99
Preparing fruits and vegetables in the kitchen can be a tedious task. But, this handheld fruit corer from OXO quickly (and efficiently) removes both apple and pear cores.
These unique — but surprisingly useful — kitchen tools will kick your culinary game up a notch, while also saving you time when cooking. Do you *need* them? Maybe not. But if you're looking to add something to a holiday wishlist, they're definitely not a bad bet.