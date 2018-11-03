14 Weirdly Specific Kitchen Tools Under $30 You Didn't Know You Needed

Part of #adulting means having a kitchen fully stocked with all the tools you could potentially need for making, preparing, and storing food. Of course, most of us probably already have the basic essentials: Pots, pans, a kettle, Tupperware, appliances, and a set of good quality knives. But what about the weirdly specific kitchen tools you probably never even heard of that will not only help you save some time when whipping up meals, but that will make cooking and baking just so much easier (and enjoyable) in the long haul.

Seriously, how much time have you spent cutting up vegetables for your fave fall slow cooker meal? Or coring fruit for your family's classic Thanksgiving pie recipe? With the holiday season and its food-filled festivities almost in full swing, you'll want all the extra prep time you can get when it comes to baking, cooking, or preparing for a potluck with your family and friends. So, having a few unique tools on hand when in the kitchen can make even the most inexperienced cook feel like a pro.

From an electric egg boiler to universal silicone lids, here are 14 affordable kitchen gadgets that everyone who cooks at home probably didn't think they needed — until now.

3 A Citrus Squeeze Amco Lemon Juice Press $9.49 Amazon Make sure you get every drop of juice from lemons and limes with this easy-to-use and affordable handheld juice press. According to Amco, the maker behind the product, "Each citrus squeezer is crafted from heavy-duty metal, and ensures you get pure juice every time, no seeds or pulp." Buy on Amazon

5 A Spoon That Rests On Your Pot Celestial Lazy Spoon® $28 MoonSpoon If you're tired of splashing foods on your counter when cooking, this spoon is the answer to your problems: It simply hooks onto your pots and pans to ensure your stove area stays mess-free. Buy at MoonSpoon

7 A Garlic Press OXO Garlic Press $15.99 OXO If you want to save a little bit of time when prepping, add a decent garlic press to your culinary tool arsenal. To boot, this press from OXO has "a built-in cleaner [that] allows for easy cleaning." Buy at OXO

8 Reusable Silicone Lids Six Pack Of Silicone Lids $9.87 Amazon Let's be honest: Keeping track of your Tupperware — and the matching lids — can be a challenge. Luckily, these universal silicone lids can stretch to cover anything from stock pots to mason jars. Buy on Amazon

9 A Microwave Splatter Cover Hover Cover™ Microwave Splatter Cover $14.99 Target Anyone whose re-warmed leftover spaghetti in the microwave knows it can create a mess. However, this washable splatter cover that simply sticks to the roof of your microwave can help you avoid grime and build up. Buy at Target

10 A Pro Vegetable Slicer Mueller Austria Adjustable Mandoline Slicer $29.99 Amazon Effortlessly slice n' dice your favorite veggies and fruits with a high-quality slicer. Mueller's chopper is a best seller on Amazon, and comes with five different blades you can switch out, depending on what shape you want your food to be. Buy on Amazon

11 This Extremely Useful Strainer Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $11.99 Amazon Forget having to deal with balancing a bulky colander and pot of noodles when cooking by yourself: The Kitchen Gizmo Strainer snaps on to the side of your pot to make for easy straining. Buy on Amazon

13 A Potato Press Idealisk Potato Press $9.99 IKEA Save some of your arm strength and energy when mashing potatoes with this simple potato press (aka, potato ricer) from IKEA. It may cost you less than $10, but IKEA's press is made from stainless steel, and has great ratings on their website. Buy at IKEA

14 A Fruit Corer Quick-Release Apple Corer $11.99 OXO Preparing fruits and vegetables in the kitchen can be a tedious task. But, this handheld fruit corer from OXO quickly (and efficiently) removes both apple and pear cores. Buy at OXO