15 Affordable Pet-Friendly Hotels In The U.S. That Will Welcome Your Furry Friend

Going on vacation is almost always a fun, exciting, and relaxing adventure where you get to step away from the real world for a few days — or weeks, if you're lucky. It feels amazing to take a break from work, social obligations, and cleaning, but it doesn't feel quite as good to be away from your pets. Even being away from them for a few days can be a major bummer! You miss their cute little faces, their sweet cuddles, and just being able to see them whenever you want. And, unlike people you leave behind, you can't exactly call them and talk to them when you're feeling particularly lonely. That's why it's sometimes nice to be able to take them with you - and in order to do that, you need to find affordable et-friendly hotels where you're going.

Many hotels don't allow pets, and a lot of them who do might charge more, or only allow pets of certain sizes. The good news is that there are plenty of hotel chains that do let you bring your furry friends along — some even encourage it! Bringing your pet on vacation not only keeps you from missing them, but also prevents you from having to find someone to watch them, which can be difficult. Plus, they get to have a little adventure of their own. It can be a win-win for all!

Below is a list of pet-friendly hotel chains with locations all over the country to make things a little easier for you. The best part? They're all affordable.

1 La Quinta Inns & Suites La Quinta is a great hotel chain to look into if you want to bring your pet along. They have more than 830 locations in the U.S., and only four of those don't allow pets. Up to two cats or dogs are allowed in all guest rooms at no extra charge. The only thing is that you have to be present during housekeeping if the pets are in the room.

2 Days Inn Many Days Inn locations are pet friendly, but not all of them, so you do need to call the location of your choice to confirm. You'll also need to check the pet weight limits and the number of pets allowed. If they do allow pets, they typically charge a fee starting at $10 each night.

3 Loews Hotels and Resorts Loews has a whole program dedicated to pets called Lowes Loves Pets, so you know they're definitely a great option! They allow two pets per room and require up-to-date vaccinations. They sometimes charge a fee for extra cleaning as well. But with all of that comes some great perks. At check-in, pets get treats, bowls, and place mats. They can also provide you with pet beds, litter boxes, scratching posts, pet toys, and more. There is also gourmet room service menus for cats and dogs, they supply dog-walking route maps, doggie pick-up bags, and connections to pet-walking and pet-sitting services nearby, as well as recommendations for nearby parks and pet-friendly cafes and restaurants.

4 Best Western Best Western is another one of the best pet-friendly hotel chains out there. They offer more than 1,600 hotels that accommodate pets. You're allowed to have up to two dogs (up to 80 pounds each) in each room. Some of the locations allow other pets, including cats, birds, monkeys, and snakes. They charge a maximum of $20 per day, with a maximum of $100 per week.

5 Kimpton Hotels Kimpton Hotels has 59 properties across the U.S., and they allow any kind of pet to stay, not just dogs. Even better? There's no charge. They also offer tons of amenities and courtesies, like greeting your pet by name; including plush pet bed loaners, food, water bowls, and mats; recommendations for nearby pet-friendly restaurants and parks, groomers, and pet boutiques; dog hanger alerts so the staff knows your pets are inside; and courtesy bags for dog-walking. There also isn't a size and weight limit!

6 Ace Hotel If you have a small dog, you can bring them to an Ace Hotel location — but the requirements are specific. They only allow dogs under 25 pounds, and they charge $25 a night for the first pet, with extra fees for additional pets.

7 Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is another chain with a special pet program to make things as easy as possible for you. It's called the Canine Ambassador program. Although not every location allows pets, many do (you can see a list here). Policies vary from location. In Washington, D.C., dogs can stay for free and get handmade treats. They even allow pets in some of their locations in countries other than the U.S.

8 Travelodge While not every single Travelodge location allows pets, many do. The policies vary depending on location, although most that do allow pets will charge an extra $11 a night, which isn't too bad.

9 Hotel Indigo Hotel Indigo is a hotel chain from InterContinental Hotels Group with more than three dozen hotels in the U.S. All of them allow pets. They usually charge, though, between $25 and $75 depending on the location. Plus, some of the properties even have a resident dog your pet can hang out with!

10 Red Roof Inn With 360 pet-friendly properties (only three don't accept pets), the Red Roof Inn chain is a pretty great option. The best part is that they don't charge extra nightly fees or deposits. While there isn't any fancy pet welcoming services, they are still more than happy to house your furry friend. You're allowed one family pet weighing 80 pounds or less, the pet has to be declared at registration, and they can't be left unattended in the guest room.

11 Motel 6 Motel 6 allows up to two pets per room, although some locations don't, so make sure you call first. You just have to make sure your pet isn't disruptive, or you can be asked to leave.

12 Courtyard Marriott On their website, Courtyard Marriott says, "At Courtyard, pets know they won't be treated like second-class citizens. That's because Courtyard understands that if a pet isn't happy, neither is his owner. And so pets get the same amazing service that the humans do." Pet policies vary according to location, so call to find out what they offer.

13 Choice Hotels Choice Hotels includes the chains Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, Clarion, MainStay Suites, Suburban, EconoLodge, and Rodeway Inn — and more than 2,500 locations are pet friendly. Policies do vary by location, so call before booking.