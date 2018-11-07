The search for small, affordable changes that transform a space seems to be endless. But if you're looking for creative decor ideas, the idea of trinkets might be polarizing. Whether you're obsessed with collecting decorative elements, or only looking for practical touches, there are still tons of options to suit your needs.

Making small spaces look bigger, or helping rentals feel like home, can be a daunting task. Luckily, you don't need an interior decorator or an exorbitant budget to create a space that fits your needs. You can download an app to help you decorate, or plan everything out in your head with the help of some home decor research.

Whatever you decide to do with your space, adding in trinkets in specific ways is an important step towards a complete look.

These little decor elements don't need to just be relegated to the world of temptations in your shopping cart. From wall hangings to storage elements, home decor pieces can serve a practical purpose as well. And choosing your aesthetic and plan for your space wisely means that you won't always have to avoid that accent piece that jumps out at you.

Even more exciting is the fact that the internet is full pieces like these that won't break the bank. For under $50, you can find all sorts of styles and kinds of products that will still make a big difference in your home.

Here are 16 creative trinkets under $50 that can help transform your space.

1 A Unique Agate Accent Massey Blue Agate Decor $31 Wayfair This gorgeous little agate (a kind of colorful quartz) is convenient because it comes in its own frame, and is particularly special because each piece of agate is unique. If you're looking for some affordable but unique decor, sprucing up your space with mother nature's finest is always a good bet.

2 A Ceramic Nesting Doll Vase Nesting Doll Vase $20 Anthropologie These nesting doll vases (which come in two sizes at $20 and $28) can add a touch of whimsy to even the smallest space. Whether you put in a single sprig, some makeup brushes, or nothing at all, these vases are the perfect addition to a room in need of a pop.

3 A Creative Touch For Your Bookshelf “A” and “Z” Ceramic Book Ends $27.99 Wayfair These ceramic book ends are a decorator's dream, whether you decide to alphabetize your bookshelf or not. The marbled look is perfect for a minimalist space, and works to add a bit of flare even if your literary collection isn't too large. Plus, if you want to feel even better about these under-$30 trinkets, it should be noted that they're on sale right now from an original $39.99.

4 A Curtain Tieback That Your Friends Will Want To Copy Handheld Tieback $48 Anthropologie This handheld tieback is the perfect accent if you're looking to decorate your space without adding clutter. These handmade, shiny brass hands will hold back your curtains and start conversations. They're the perfect touch for even the most sparsely-decorated room.

5 Cute Three-For-One Birch Pillars Mahle 3 Piece Decorative Birch Pillar Set $27.99 Wayfair Another unique item for your home, these cut flat and sanded birch pillars have a perfectly smooth surface to display more trinkets, or they can be used as accent pieces on their own. Because they're a natural product, each will look slightly different, but can look fantastic in any room. At under $30 for a set of three, these are a good deal, too.

6 A Rose Quartz Candle Holder Agate Taper Holder $48 Anthropologie This rose quartz taper holder is perfect for a single-candle accent on your dining table or windowsill. In two sizes, the semi-precious holder costs $48 or $52 for 3.5 or 5.5 inches. If you're looking for a bit more of a earthy flair, this product is it.

7 Practical And Pretty Decorative Boxes Kelia 2 Piece Decorative Box Set $31.77 Wayfair This two-for-one decorative box set is perfect if you're trying to be super careful about how much space your accent pieces take up. These farmhouse-inspired boxes open up and can be used for storage, while also sprucing up your space.

8 A Personal Touch For Jewelry Storage Monogram Lidded Jewelry Box $14 Anthropologie For $14, these monogrammed jewelry boxes are amazing for either individual accent pieces or creative stacking. Whether you decide to use them for jewelry, or change, or anything tiny that needs a little storage space, they'll definitely add a pop to wherever you put them.

9 A Versatile Piece That Will Transform An Empty Surface Driftwood And Blown Glass Bowl $29 Cost Plus World Market These gorgeous driftwood and blown glass accent bowls come in three sizes, from $29.99 to $39.99, and are perfect either stacked or separate to make an empty space look whole. For those who love unique accents, this product is extra-special because it's made of hand-blown glass, so each piece will have a slight variation.

10 Seven Pretty Vases In One Hinged Metal Bud Vase - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia $24.99 Target Whether or not you're already a fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines, this gorgeous hinged vase doesn't need company to transform a tabletop space. Gather some individual flowers or a few fall twigs, and see your home become easily more sophisticated. If you're looking for another reason to buy this accent piece, it's Fair Trade Certified — meaning the product was created with strict standards that promote safe, healthy working conditions, and helps protect the environment.

11 A Wall Hook That Speaks For Itself Peace Sign Wall Hook $14 Urban Outfitters Made specifically for hanging keys, bags, scarves, a jacket, or jewelry, but also suitable as an accent on it's own, this peace sign wall hook is perfect for anywhere from an entryway to a bedroom. Creatively using wall space is important for making small spaces look bigger, so this piece is a great first step toward more three-dimensional design.

12 A Welcoming Wall Hanging For Guests Stay Awhile Hook $18 Urban Outfitters At only $18, this super-affordable wall hanging is a great first message to guests as they walk in the door. This iron display is a good choice if you want more decor elements without cluttering surfaces, and can also be a good option for displaying photos or hanging jewelry.

13 A Succulent That Requires Zero Upkeep Faux Succulent Garden in Vase - Threshold™ $24.99 Target Not everyone has a green thumb. If you're looking for a bit of natural flair without the upkeep, this faux succulent fits the bill. The greenery may not be real, but the charm it'll add to a coffee table or bookshelf is.

14 An Ashtray That's A Decorative Jack-Of-All-Trades Lady Legs Ashtray $12 Urban Outfitters This ashtray trinket is a fun decorative element for non-smokers, too. The versatile lady legs can also be a perfect home for an air plant or rings. While it unfortunately doesn't come in more colors, it's an affordable and creative accent with many uses.