Good news for people who refuse to peel their eyes away from Bunheads for 15 minutes to buy groceries (i.e., me, also BRING BACK BUNHEADS). Amazon has launched a new two-hour delivery service for Amazon Prime members that'll dump Whole Foods goods at your door in less time than it'll take you to watch five episodes of Bunheads. Dubbed "Amazon Prime Now," the service is currently only available to select zipcodes, with participating cities including Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Milwaulkee. Still, the service plans to expand soon. So what can you order?

Thanks to Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods last year, there's quite a bit available on the Amazon Prime Now list, though there are some caveats. For one thing, as mentioned previously, the delivery service is only accessible in certain metropolitan areas, though they plan to continue rolling out nationwide for the rest of the year. And if you're lucky enough to have Amazon Prime Now, you can't just have a bag of chips dropped at your door, as Amazon requires a minimum of $35 worth of groceries for delivery.

Still, there's a wealth of good stuff available, like fresh produce, household essentials, pet supplies, and even alcohol (!!!!). Here's a look at what you can get.

1 365 Everyday Value Goods via Amazon 365 Everyday Four Cheese Thin Crust Pizza, $3.99, Amazon Whole Foods' 365 brand offers up a ton of low-cost, ready made products, like microwaveable meals, snack foods, canned and packaged goods and vegetables, beverages, condiments, and household goods. It looks like pretty much the whole label is available on Amazon Prime Now.

2 Perishable Produce via Amazon Pat LaFrieda Organic Ground Beef 90/10 Lean, 1 lb, $6.59, Amazon Amazon Prime Now will send you refrigerator-ready meats, cheeses, eggs, and other perishable produce without you worrying your goods will spoil on the walk from the grocery store to your apartment (Look, it's not my fault there are so many cute dogs to pet on the way, OK?! THE DOGS NEED ME).

3 Ice Cream via Amazon Breyers, Original Ice Cream, Natural Vanilla 48 oz (Frozen), $4.99, Amazon Amazon Prime Now has a slew of ice cream brands on tap, including the above Breyers, Ben & Jerry's, Talenti, Haagen-Dazs, and Halo Top. They will not melt en route, or so I'm told.

4 Local & Craft Beer via Amazon Shiner Bock, $12.99, Amazon This is all location-dependent, but depending on your zip code, you can get local and craft brews (and regular beer!) delivered. In New York, Westside Market's teamed up with Amazon to offer Shiner, which just so happens to be my favorite.

5 Wine Amazon Layer Cake Shiraz, $18.99, Amazon This too is location-dependent, but some local wine stores have partnered with Amazon to feature their wares on Prime Now. Vintage Grape in New York has a slew of good wines for sale. Note that you need to be 21 or older to purchase, and you'll have to have proof of age upon delivery.

7 Condoms via Amazon Trojan Ultra Thin Latex Condoms, $15.99, Amazon I exclusively order condoms on Amazon because I am too ashamed to let the Walgreens cashiers know I am a normal sexually active adult woman. Now I can get them FASTER.

9 First Aid via Amazon Neosporin Original Ointment For 24-hour Infection Protection, $4.39, Amazon Band-Aids, heating pads, antibiotic ointment, sanitizer, gauze pads, and other boo boo fixers are all available on Amazon Prime Now.

11 Echo & Alexa via Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), $39.99, Amazon If you yearn to hear a murderous disembodied voice giggle at you maniacally, Amazon will deliver an Amazon Echo of your choice to your door in under two hours. I'll pray for you.

13 A Roomba via Amazon iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum, $699, Amazon I fully support anyone so gripped with a burning and immediate need for a Roomba that they'd order one for two-hour delivery. Your dedication to cleanliness and adorable pet-involved YouTube videos is admirable, indeed.

14 Games via Amazon Yeti in My Spaghetti, $8.99, Amazon I have never heard of this game, whose plot reportedly involved picking spaghetti noodles out of a bowl without disturbing the Yeti inexplicably chilling atop them, but you better dang well believe I'm ordering it for IMMEDIATE delivery.