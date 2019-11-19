Spoilers ahead through Season 1 of The Mandalorian, Episode 2. Star Wars may deal with weighty themes like the fight between good and evil, but sprinkled throughout this expansive space opera are adorable droids and aliens, like the Ewoks, R2-D2, Porgs, Jawas, and BB-8. Now, the Disney+ series has introduced audiences to an adorable little creature that made the Internet go nuts, and there are already Baby Yoda memes to prove it.

At the tail-end of Episode 1, the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) recovers what he's been hired to find: a teeny-weeny Baby Yoda sleeping in a floating pod crib. Although this little guy is already 50 years old, IG-11 (Taika Waititi) explains that "species age differently." The Mandalorian is clearly enchanted by the infant's tiny little grandpa body and shoots his fellow bounty hunter so he won't have to kill Baby Yoda in order to bring him in. As a result, the character was front-and-center in Episode 2, where he both ate a frog disturbingly fast used the Force to save the Mandalorian from a large, hairy monster.

That on its own was unbearably cute, but it was also the baby's big ears, gigantic eyes, humongous heart, and widdle hands that had audiences melting into puddles. Hopefully there will be even more Baby Yoda scenes to come, but even if not, there were already some great memes floating around the Internet of this cute lil' guy.

1. The Yoda Collection Since Episode 2 dropped, who hasn't been tempted to keep an arsenal of Mandalorian stills on their phone?

2. Baby's First Crawl! This video start like a traditional Star Wars crawl for the upcoming Rise of Skywalker, but it soon changes directions once the author realizes that there's a Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian and goes to watch the episode. "What a punim," the crawl continues. "Don't you just want to squeeze his little green cheeks and tickle his little green tootsies?"

3. He Nap Sagelegend posted this adorable meme to The Mandalorian subreddit.

4. Baby Yoda Hunting Is A Complicated Profession Star Wars fans have had a lot of fun with the fact that director Werner Herzog is in The Mandalorian. But even he, the director of Nosferatu the Vampyre, wasn't impervious to the affect of Baby Yoda and apparently began crying when he saw the new Star Wars character, per Variety. "On the set, it looked absolutely convincing," Herzog told the publication. "[Baby Yoda] made you cry when you saw it. I saw two technicians operating it remote[ly] — one was for the eyes and the mouth and the other was for other facial expressions. It's a phenomenal technical achievement and beyond the technological achievement, it's heartbreaking."

5. This Little Chunk of Sunshine There's already a Baby Yoda subreddit and Twitter account dedicated to the itty-bitty character. And who could resist this face?

6. A History Alternate This Is Redditor matteobarr imagined what this Episode 1 scene would look like if it had been a baby Jar Jar Binks in the pod instead of Yoda.

7. The Willing Consumer Twitter user @elbirdilara acknowledged that Baby Yoda was likely created as an incentive to sell toys, but it's not like Star Wars fans are mad about it or anything.

8. A New Therapy Technique There are certainly dissenters who don't agree with his undeniable cuteness.

9. Baby Yoda Fever Author Darcie Wilder has a fever, and the only prescription is more infant Yoda.

10. Spoilers Without Context Ah yes, the weird, hairy egg. What was that all about?

11. I Think You Should — Squee!! There was some contention between who should be crowned Baby of the Year in the I Think You Should Leave sketch — Michael Patrick Porkins or Taffy Lee Fubbins? However, this ITYSL fan account posed a new contender, and it seems like the decision was unanimous this time.

13. Have You Checked the Baby? This meme from Reddit user Aileos updates a quote that Orson Krennic says in Rogue One and recontextualizes it for The Mandalorian audiences.

14. The Distracted 'Star Wars' Fan The "distracted boyfriend meme" has had a long life, so it's only natural that it would be used to depict a guileless fan turning his attention from adorable Star Wars creatures like Porgs and BB-8 to Baby Yoda.