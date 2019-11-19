15 Baby Yoda Memes That Prove 'The Mandalorian' Has Found Its Star
Spoilers ahead through Season 1 of The Mandalorian, Episode 2. Star Wars may deal with weighty themes like the fight between good and evil, but sprinkled throughout this expansive space opera are adorable droids and aliens, like the Ewoks, R2-D2, Porgs, Jawas, and BB-8. Now, the Disney+ series has introduced audiences to an adorable little creature that made the Internet go nuts, and there are already Baby Yoda memes to prove it.
At the tail-end of Episode 1, the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) recovers what he's been hired to find: a teeny-weeny Baby Yoda sleeping in a floating pod crib. Although this little guy is already 50 years old, IG-11 (Taika Waititi) explains that "species age differently." The Mandalorian is clearly enchanted by the infant's tiny little grandpa body and shoots his fellow bounty hunter so he won't have to kill Baby Yoda in order to bring him in. As a result, the character was front-and-center in Episode 2, where he both ate a frog disturbingly fast used the Force to save the Mandalorian from a large, hairy monster.
That on its own was unbearably cute, but it was also the baby's big ears, gigantic eyes, humongous heart, and widdle hands that had audiences melting into puddles. Hopefully there will be even more Baby Yoda scenes to come, but even if not, there were already some great memes floating around the Internet of this cute lil' guy.
1. The Yoda Collection
2. Baby's First Crawl!
This video start like a traditional Star Wars crawl for the upcoming Rise of Skywalker, but it soon changes directions once the author realizes that there's a Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian and goes to watch the episode. "What a punim," the crawl continues. "Don't you just want to squeeze his little green cheeks and tickle his little green tootsies?"
4. Baby Yoda Hunting Is A Complicated Profession
Star Wars fans have had a lot of fun with the fact that director Werner Herzog is in The Mandalorian. But even he, the director of Nosferatu the Vampyre, wasn't impervious to the affect of Baby Yoda and apparently began crying when he saw the new Star Wars character, per Variety.
"On the set, it looked absolutely convincing," Herzog told the publication. "[Baby Yoda] made you cry when you saw it. I saw two technicians operating it remote[ly] — one was for the eyes and the mouth and the other was for other facial expressions. It's a phenomenal technical achievement and beyond the technological achievement, it's heartbreaking."
5. This Little Chunk of Sunshine
There's already a Baby Yoda subreddit and Twitter account dedicated to the itty-bitty character. And who could resist this face?
6. A History Alternate This Is
7. The Willing Consumer
8. A New Therapy Technique
11. I Think You Should — Squee!!
There was some contention between who should be crowned Baby of the Year in the I Think You Should Leave sketch — Michael Patrick Porkins or Taffy Lee Fubbins? However, this ITYSL fan account posed a new contender, and it seems like the decision was unanimous this time.
12. The Father, the Son, and the Baby Yoda
Star Wars fans may disagree on whether Han shot first or if The Last Jedi is bad or a masterpiece, but they'd finally united under the Baby Yoda's gigantic ears.
13. Have You Checked the Baby?
14. The Distracted 'Star Wars' Fan
The "distracted boyfriend meme" has had a long life, so it's only natural that it would be used to depict a guileless fan turning his attention from adorable Star Wars creatures like Porgs and BB-8 to Baby Yoda.
15. The Dolly Parton Treatment
This rom-com-like edit layers Parton's upbeat "Here You Come Again" over footage of Baby Yoda zooming around in his little pod.
All of these memes prove just how quickly Baby Yoda took the Internet by storm. So hopefully the little green guy will be back for even more adorable hijinks — hopefully using his little claw to summon the force and eating lots of frogs.