15 Bookish Stocking Stuffers For Readers Who Already Own WAY Too Many Books

Searching for a small, but meaningful, gift for someone on your holiday list? I've picked out 15 of the best literary stocking stuffers money can buy for the list below, so check them out before you do any more holiday shopping.

Thanks to websites like Out of Print Clothing and Etsy, it's easier now than ever to find merchandise inspired by your favorite works of literature. That's especially true if you love 19th-century women writers, such as Jane Austen and Charlotte Brontë, or fan-favorite children's classics, such as The Little Prince and Where the Wild Things Are. There's no shortage of literary stocking stuffers to be found online.

No matter if you're shopping for yourself or someone else, there is bound to be a gift or two on the list below that you can fall in love with. From candles to coasters, card games to office supplies, I've got you and your holiday gift recipients covered.

Check out the 15 literary stocking stuffers I've selected for you below, and be sure to explore the websites listed to find more book-nerdy gifts you can use to tell someone how much they mean to you:

1. Custom Embosser

Custom Embosser Stamp

$28.80

SheeryPaperCraft on Etsy

Want to mark all the books in your home library, but have too many to make bookplates practical? Look no further than this custom embosser tool, which comes with optional seals and storage box.

2. Mini Book Lovers' Soy Candle

Oxford Library - 2 oz Mini Book Lovers' Soy Candle

$6

Frostbeard on Etsy

This tiny candle tin makes the perfect stocking stuffer for any book lover. Choose from a variety of bookish scents, including Christmas at the Burrow, Sassenach, and Oxford Library.

3. Banned Book Socks

Banned Book Socks

$10

Uncommon Goods

Show off your appreciation for the English language's most controversial literature with this pair of comfy socks from Uncommon Goods.

4. Rosie the Reader Pouch

Pouch: Rosie the Reader

$9.95

Strand

This inspirational, feminist pencil pouch will make a great home for all your favorite pens, pencils, and maybe even a pocket notebook or two.

5. Penguin Minis 'Looking for Alaska' by John Green

Penguin Minis: Looking for Alaska

$12

Penguin Random House

One-quarter the size of a regular paperback, Penguin Minis may be read with just one hand as you turn pages with your thumb.

6. itty bittys® Harry Potter™ Hermione Granger™ Stuffed Animal

itty bittys® Harry Potter™ Hermione Granger™ Stuffed Animal

$6.99

Hallmark

Measuring just four inches high, this tiny Hermione Granger plushie will surprise and delight anyone who finds it in their stocking.

7. Jane Austen Books Coaster Set

Literary Coaster Set

$41

Etsy

This set of four coasters will bring a little bit of literary goodness to your living room or home office.

8. Babar's Yoga for Elephants Pouch

Babar's Yoga for Elephants Pouch

$12

Out of Print Clothing

If someone on your holiday list loves yoga and the King of the Elephants, this pencil pouch will make the perfect gift for them. It even comes with yoga-pose instructions!

9. Great Shakespeare Deaths Card Game

Great Shakespeare Deaths Card Game

$13.99

The Literary Gift Company

Illustrated by Chris Riddell, this unique card game pits player against player in the search for the absolute greatest — and by that, I mean worst — death in a Shakespeare play.

10. Rory's Story Cubes

Rory's Story Cubes

$7.50

Uncommon Goods

These unique dice make a great gift for any writer. They can cure writer's block, or generate a unique writing prompt.

11. Wrote a Note Sticky Notes

Wrote a Note Sticky Notes

$8.99

The Literary Gift Company

Pre-filled with sticky notes that begin, "Once upon a time...," this cool sticky-note dispenser looks like that classic, turquoise typewriter you've been drooling over.

12. 'Little Women' Enamel Pin

'Little Women' Enamel Pin

$9.99

Etsy

This adorable enamel pin with a quote from 'Little Women' is sure to starts conversations with other book lovers.

13. Well Read Woman Pocket Mirror

Pocket Mirror: Well Read Woman

$2.95

Strand

This fun pocket mirror is convenient to keep in your purse or backpack, and it features a fabulous, feminist quote.

14. Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Paperclips in Glass Jar

Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Paper Clips in Glass Jar

$9.99

Hallmark

Brighten up your friend's office space with this set of 30 paperclips shaped like Harry's lightning bolt scar.

15. Women Writers Postcard Set

Women Writers Postcard Set

$15

Amazon

This set of 24 postcards features great lines from your favorite, woman-authored works of literature.