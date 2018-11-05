15 Bookish Stocking Stuffers For Readers Who Already Own WAY Too Many Books
Searching for a small, but meaningful, gift for someone on your holiday list? I've picked out 15 of the best literary stocking stuffers money can buy for the list below, so check them out before you do any more holiday shopping.
Thanks to websites like Out of Print Clothing and Etsy, it's easier now than ever to find merchandise inspired by your favorite works of literature. That's especially true if you love 19th-century women writers, such as Jane Austen and Charlotte Brontë, or fan-favorite children's classics, such as The Little Prince and Where the Wild Things Are. There's no shortage of literary stocking stuffers to be found online.
No matter if you're shopping for yourself or someone else, there is bound to be a gift or two on the list below that you can fall in love with. From candles to coasters, card games to office supplies, I've got you and your holiday gift recipients covered.
Check out the 15 literary stocking stuffers I've selected for you below, and be sure to explore the websites listed to find more book-nerdy gifts you can use to tell someone how much they mean to you:
1. Custom Embosser
$28.80
Want to mark all the books in your home library, but have too many to make bookplates practical? Look no further than this custom embosser tool, which comes with optional seals and storage box.
2. Mini Book Lovers' Soy Candle
Oxford Library - 2 oz Mini Book Lovers' Soy Candle
$6
This tiny candle tin makes the perfect stocking stuffer for any book lover. Choose from a variety of bookish scents, including Christmas at the Burrow, Sassenach, and Oxford Library.
3. Banned Book Socks
$10
Show off your appreciation for the English language's most controversial literature with this pair of comfy socks from Uncommon Goods.
4. Rosie the Reader Pouch
$9.95
This inspirational, feminist pencil pouch will make a great home for all your favorite pens, pencils, and maybe even a pocket notebook or two.
5. Penguin Minis 'Looking for Alaska' by John Green
Penguin Minis: Looking for Alaska
$12
One-quarter the size of a regular paperback, Penguin Minis may be read with just one hand as you turn pages with your thumb.
6. itty bittys® Harry Potter™ Hermione Granger™ Stuffed Animal
itty bittys® Harry Potter™ Hermione Granger™ Stuffed Animal
$6.99
Measuring just four inches high, this tiny Hermione Granger plushie will surprise and delight anyone who finds it in their stocking.
7. Jane Austen Books Coaster Set
$41
This set of four coasters will bring a little bit of literary goodness to your living room or home office.
8. Babar's Yoga for Elephants Pouch
Babar's Yoga for Elephants Pouch
$12
If someone on your holiday list loves yoga and the King of the Elephants, this pencil pouch will make the perfect gift for them. It even comes with yoga-pose instructions!
9. Great Shakespeare Deaths Card Game
Great Shakespeare Deaths Card Game
$13.99
Illustrated by Chris Riddell, this unique card game pits player against player in the search for the absolute greatest — and by that, I mean worst — death in a Shakespeare play.
10. Rory's Story Cubes
$7.50
These unique dice make a great gift for any writer. They can cure writer's block, or generate a unique writing prompt.
11. Wrote a Note Sticky Notes
$8.99
Pre-filled with sticky notes that begin, "Once upon a time...," this cool sticky-note dispenser looks like that classic, turquoise typewriter you've been drooling over.
12. 'Little Women' Enamel Pin
$9.99
This adorable enamel pin with a quote from 'Little Women' is sure to starts conversations with other book lovers.
13. Well Read Woman Pocket Mirror
Pocket Mirror: Well Read Woman
$2.95
This fun pocket mirror is convenient to keep in your purse or backpack, and it features a fabulous, feminist quote.
14. Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Paperclips in Glass Jar
Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Paper Clips in Glass Jar
$9.99
Brighten up your friend's office space with this set of 30 paperclips shaped like Harry's lightning bolt scar.
15. Women Writers Postcard Set
$15
This set of 24 postcards features great lines from your favorite, woman-authored works of literature.