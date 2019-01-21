I don't know if you've heard the news yet, but Abbi and Ilana aren't going to be on the airwaves together forever. If you're mourning the loss, I've got 15 books you can read after Broad City ends, so you can extend the magic for just a little while longer.

Since its 2014 premiere, Broad City has made a name for itself as a raunchy comedy with heart. Based on the real-life experiences of creators and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, the series centers on their characters — also named Abbi and Ilana — who are trying to carve out spaces for themselves in New York City. The series follows the two awkward, messy, potheads who are trying to get their lives together while also being alternatingly lazy and overworked. (So pretty much what I'm saying is, it's the most relatable show on television.)

All good things must come to an end, however, and that includes Broad City. The show will air its fifth and final season beginning Jan. 24. Watch all of Abbi and Ilana's final adventures, and then dig into these great books below, all of which will give you the same vibes as Broad City:

'I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff' by Abbi Jacobson Recounting a cross-country road trip to L.A., Abbi Jacobson's I Might Regret This contains reflections on young adulthood and womanhood in the U.S., as well as the author's own illustrations. Click here to buy.

'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay' by Phoebe Robinson This hilarious essay collection from 2 Dope Queens podcast co-host Phoebe Robinson — her second, and the follow-up to 2016's You Can't Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain) — contains all the pep talks and rants you need to come down off of the Broad City high. Click here to buy.

'Look Alive Out There' by Sloane Crosley Another essay collection, Sloane Crosley's Look Alive Out There confronts the challenges of being an aging Xennial, including fertility questions and how to handle increasingly awkward social situations. Click here to buy.

'I Love Dick' by Chris Kraus The inspiration for the short-lived Hulu series of the same name, Chris Kraus' I Love Dick centers on an aspiring filmmaker whose unrequited love for an art-world star named Dick — obviously — takes center stage. Click here to buy.

'The Last Black Unicorn' by Tiffany Haddish From Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish comes this hilarious and profane essay collection about growing up in South Central L.A. and finding her path to comedy greatness. Click here to buy.

'Feminasty: The Complicated Woman's Guide to Surviving the Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself to Death' by Erin Gibson Throwing Shade podcast co-host Erin Gibson comes out swinging in this essay collection, which examines misogyny at both the individual and institutional level. Click here to buy.

'Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine' by Gail Honeyman Socially awkward and a whole lot hermitic, Eleanor Oliphant falls into not one, but two sudden friendships when she and Raymond — the similarly socially inept IT guy who works in her building — team up to save an elderly man named Sammy. Click here to buy.

'My Year of Rest and Relaxation' by Ottessa Moshfegh In this novel about new adults' disenchantment with the world, a young, unnamed Columbia grad attempts to solve her problems by spending a year in drug-induced hibernation. Click here to buy.

'Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows' by Balli Kaur Jaswal Forced to find new ways of supporting her family in the wake of her father's death, Nikki begins teaching a creative writing class at her local community center, only to find herself in a room full of older, Sikh women, who wanted a course in English-language basics. Click here to buy.

'When Life Gives You Lululemons' by Lauren Weisberger In this sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, former Miranda Priestly assistant Emily — whose new career as an image consultant have hit the skids — takes a job repairing the media portrait of former supermodel Karolina, whose recent DUI has tarnished her reputation. Click here to buy.

'The Wedding Date' by Jasmine Guillory When Drew and Alexa opt to attend a wedding together, it's supposed to be a one-off thing — his ex is getting married, she's the fake plus-one he met on an elevator. But when they go their separate ways — L.A. and Berkeley — both of them feel like one fake date just wasn't enough. Click here to buy.

'Don't Worry, It Gets Worse: One Twentysomething's (Mostly Failed) Attempts at Adulthood' by Alida Nugent If you've ever found yourself wondering when you're finally going to grow up, Alida Nugent's Don't Worry, It Gets Worse is the book you need to read. This memoir documents all the steps — and stops, and turns — Nugent took along her path to adulthood. Click here to buy.

'Convenience Store Woman' by Sayaka Murata In this quirky novel, a 36-year-old store clerk grows weary of being nudged into marriage, and so enters into a convenient sham partnership with a co-worker. Click here to buy.