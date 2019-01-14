If the KonMari Method has you anxious to cast off all of your extra possessions, but terrified at the thought of parting with them, you are not alone. I've got 15 books to read after you finish Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, and they'll help you get yourself — and your household — back on track.

The KonMari Method of cleaning and organizing took the U.S. by storm in 2012, when Marie Kondō's The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up taught us all how to identify items that "spark joy" within us, and detach ourselves from the ones that don't. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up was followed by a manga adaptation, journal, and an "illustrated master class," Spark Joy, which is the first book on the list below.

Now, Kondō has a hit Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, and folks are ready and raring to have another go at organizing their lives and spaces for the New Year. Watching the KonMari TV show is one thing, but putting it into practice is another. That's why I've picked out 15 great books on cleaning, organizing, and spiritual growth to help you keep the clutter-fight going, long after Tidying Up has ended.

Check out my recommendations below:

'Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up' by Marie Kondō A more in-depth version of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, this little book goes into greater detail when describing what, exactly, the KonMari Method wants you to do with all of your stuff. Click here to buy.

'The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World' by the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams Organizing your closets and cupboards might make you happier, but if you need a real crash course in finding happiness in dark places, check out The Book of Joy, which tells of a remarkable encounter between His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Click here to buy.

'Simply Clean: The Proven Method for Keeping Your Home Organized, Clean, and Beautiful in Just 10 Minutes a Day' by Becky Rapinchuk So you've decluttered your life and given your home a thorough cleaning, but how do you make sure things stay this way? Becky Rapinchuk's 10-minute-a-day cleaning schedule will help you keep your house shiny and neat. Click here to buy.

'Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave' by Joanna Gaines If you want a different approach to making — or making over — your home, check out Joanna Gaines' Homebody, which helps you identify your design style and put your decorating plans into action. Click here to buy.

'Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones' by James Clear Tidying up using the KonMari Method isn't just about cleaning your house. It's about developing new ways of looking at your belongings. James Clear's Atomic Habits offers an easy strategy to build those habits and keep them in place for the long-term. Click here to buy.

'Eat to Love: A Mindful Guide to Transforming Your Relationship with Food, Body, and Life' by Jenna Hollenstein Written by a registered dietician nutritionist, Eat to Love will help anyone who wants to bring mindfulness into their kitchen and dining room. Click here to buy.

'Practicing Mindfulness: 75 Essential Meditations to Reduce Stress, Improve Mental Health, and Find Peace in the Everyday' by Matthew Sockolov Another book on mindfulness, this relatively slim title contains 75 unique meditations you can use every day to center you and help you find your purpose. Click here to buy.

'The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter' by Margareta Magnusson The philosophy behind Swedish "death cleaning" — that you should get rid of your extraneous and unwanted belongings to save your survivors the trouble — is simple, but it just might change your life. Click here to buy.

'Goodbye, Things: The New Japanese Minimalism' by Fumio Sasaki Another Japanese minimalist, Fumio Sasaki shed his excess belongings out of practicality and a need for change. Doing so fundamentally reworked his life, and put it on a path for the better. Goodbye, Things collects his experience and strategies to share with readers. Click here to buy.

'Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living' by Shauna Niequist When you finish Tidying Up, you may feel as if you, your life, and your home need to be perfect now. If you find yourself struggling with these feelings, pick up Shauna Niequist's Present over Perfect to free yourself from those expectations. Click here to buy.

'The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living' by Meik Wiking Hygge, the Danish concept of coziness and comfort as important to life, has made plenty of headlines over the last few years. If Tidying Up hasn't worked for you, or the results feel a little too cold and bare, check out Meik Wiking's book on Danish living for another way of bringing joy to your home. Click here to buy.

'The Year of Less: How I Stopped Shopping, Gave Away My Belongings, and Discovered Life Is Worth More Than Anything You Can Buy in a Store' by Cait Flanders If you've been curious about taking up a zero-waste lifestyle, you can read about one woman's journey into it in The Year of Less, which details Cait Flanders' yearlong exploration of anti-consumeristic living. Click here to buy.

'Love for Imperfect Things: How to Accept Yourself in a World Striving for Perfection' by Haemin Sunim Another book on imperfection, Haemin Sunim's Love for Imperfect Things encourages readers to embrace the parts of themselves and their lives that are not picture-perfect, and shows them how this love for imperfection can lead to increased compassion and wisdom. Click here to buy.

'The Complete Book of Home Organization: 200+ Tips and Projects' by Toni Hammersley Once you've KonMari'd your way to simpler living, you may find that your previous organization strategies aren't suited to your new way of life. The Complete Book of Home Organization contains a 15-week crash course that will leave your home neat and tidy. Click here to buy.