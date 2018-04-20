With Earth Day approaching, there is solid opportunity to showcase your best nature pictures. From fall foliage to crisp, turquoise waters there's a lot of this world to show off. Celebrate the beauty of Earth with pictures and inspirational words that will remind people this planet is sacred — and that we need to do all we can to conserve it. There are perfect Earth Day Instagram caption ideas that will inspire all of your followers. To be honest, you could probably pen an essay about the earth in your caption — but let's be real, people might not read paragraphs upon paragraphs under your picture. Let that picture of that waterfall say a thousand words and maybe stick to a few characters for your caption.

From quotes by oceanographer Sylvia Earle to Dr. Jane Goodall, there is a library of environmental quotes that will get you and everybody who consistently likes your Instagrams excited about picking up litter, composting, and going green. When you update your Instagram grid with #nofilter quality pictures of her royal highness, Mother Earth, you might just inspire everyone to put their phone down and get outside.

There's a lot to appreciate about the rivers, lakes, mountains, oceans, valleys and prairies. More than an Instagram post can ever sum up. But that doesn't mean that once Earth Day rolls around — on Apr. 22 — you can't turn your social media into a slideshow honoring all of this natural beauty! Get your point across even more with a caption that will make you want to hit the trails and clean your local park.

"The bottom line answer to the question about why biodiversity matters is fairly simple: The rest of the living world can get along without us, but we can’t get along without them." - Sylvia A. Earle

"I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use." - Mother Teresa

"The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share." - Lady Bird Johnson

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtfully committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." - Margaret Mead

"Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of each." - Henry David Thoreau

"In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." - John Muir

"He that plants trees loves others besides himself." - Thomas Fuller

"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." - Albert Einstein

"A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

"Nature never hurries: atom by atom, little by little, she achieves her work. The lesson one learns from yachting or planting is the manners of Nature; patience with the delays of wind and sun, delays of the seasons, bad weather, excess or lack of water." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Let us develop respect for all living things. Let us try to replace violence and intolerance with understanding and compassion. And love." - Jane Goodall

"Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet, and the winds long to play with your hair." - Kahlil Gibran

"Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty." - John Ruskin

"You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make." - Jane Goodall

"Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance." - Theodore Roosevelt