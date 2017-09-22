15 Fun Board Games For The Family

There's absolutely no shortage of party games out there, but ones that are rated PG is perhaps a different story? In an era where games like Cards Against Humanity has close to 40,000 reviews on Amazon, that's a little bit more challenging. But never fear. Fun board games for the family do still exist, and you're not just limited to varying versions of Monopoly, either.

Maybe you're looking to freshen up your game closet, or maybe your family's game nights happen so frequently that you know the answers to your Trivial Pursuit questions like the back of your hand. No matter what age group you're working with, there are tons of new, fresh, and super fun games that everyone will enjoy playing and then playing again.

Not only are these family-friendly games engaging and innovative for both kids and adults, but there isn't a single curse word or raunchy innuendo in sight. You know what that means? It's time to sing, mumble, draw, spell, or reason your way to one of the game nights your household has ever seen. In fact, these games are so great they'd even be fun for adult-only get-togethers, like reunions, ice-breakers, and office parties where you'd rather not risk offending anyone.

So read on for fun board games for family night.

1. A Hilarious Twist On Pictionary: Googly Eyes Googly Eyes $29.99 $18.77 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're good or bad at drawing, it gets infinitely funnier with a pair of Googly Eyes. This game includes vision-altering glasses that make it even harder for you to draw your clue, and even more rewarding when your team guesses it. "Literally rolling in the floor laughing!" commented one person. One reviewer said: "This has got to be the BEST Family Game Ever! Fun for all ages for sure. [...] The game comes with 3 different levels of goggle lens that distort your vision. One time I [couldn't] even find the paper once my hard googles were on. The lens are very easy to change out. We played without the timer because to me [it's] just impossible to draw anything with these goggles on in 15 seconds. But it is definitely worth the price and the family time you will have is priceless. I recommend this game to EVERYONE!!!!!!"

2. A Disturbingly Funny Phrase Game: Watch Ya' Mouth Watch Ya' Mouth Family Edition $19.99 $18.91 | Amazon See On Amazon Shove a dental-grade mouthpiece into your mouth and try to say one of the 143 hilarious but family-safe phrases while other people try to interpret it. That's Watch Ya' Mouth Family Edition. The mouthpieces can be sterilized in the dishwasher or in boiling water. One reviewer said: "My family loves this game. It comes with two different sized mouth pieces, which was nice. I am 21 and have played it with a group of 21 year olds as well as with a 10 year old, 16 year old, and 18 year old with my 81 year old grandma watching and had an amazing time every time. The mouth pieces are dish washable - easy cleaning. The only down side to this product, is there is only a limited number of cards and phrases."

3. The Card Judgment Game That Started It All: Apples To Apples Apples to Apples $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This game is the predecessor to the cult-favorite card game Cards Against Humanity and it's often considered the SFW version. Apples to Apples gives you a topic, and all players need to play the card that they think best fits the category. Then the judge chooses the best answer. This version has all new cards, and even gives you a new double-sided feature so the judge can pick from two topics. One reviewer said: "We try to have family game night every Saturday night and were looking for something like this that all the kids could play as well. This game fit the bill. [...]"

4. An Educational Bestseller: Bananagrams Bananagrams Big Letter $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Bananagrams isn't necessarily new, this edition with larger tiles makes it easier for everyone to play (especially those who struggle seeing the small letters on the original's tiles). Gather everyone and race against each other to build crossword grids for a fun, easy, and educational challenge. One fan mentioned how easy it was to travel with so this pick is even great for family road trips. One reviewer said: "Great game to play with family"

5. An Award-Winning Game For Small Families: Catan Catan 5th Edition $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Winner of the "Game of the Century" award, Catan "Trade Build Settle" is an adventurous game of settlements, trades, and cunning development. Use resource combinations to build things, expanding your civilization faster than others. This game is great for smaller families, as the game can have three to four players, for ages 10 and up. One reviewer said: "Beware! Don't try this unless you plan on getting addicted. Your life will forever be altered. You'll find yourself begging strangers to come over to play. Watching YouTube videos to improve your game, bribing your children."

6. A Spy-Themed Game For Team Game Nights: Codenames Codenames $19.95 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon People have called Codenames a "perfect team game for game night." Two spymasters on each team know the identities of all the players, but everyone else just knows them by their code-names. Spymasters then give one-word clues while everyone else tries to guess, and since this game can accommodate up to eight players, it's good for big groups. Plus, with over 2,800 reviews this is sure to be a hit. One reviewer said: "This is a great party game. [...] Discussions about which words to choose can be side-splittingly funny, so it's hard to keep a poker face as a team lead.The number of clue and word cards are generous so you can play this over and over. In [addition], Clue cards can be used 4 different ways and word cards are double sided. Game play is fast paced, you can easily get through a round in 15 minutes if you used the enclosed timer to keep guesses moving. This game was an instant hit for our family."

7. A Guessing Game That's "Unspeakable Fun": Taboo Taboo $16.99 $13.81 | Amazon See On Amazon Taboo "the game of unspeakable fun" challenges you to guess words and phrases, but the obvious clues are strictly off-limits. Fans love how kid-friendly it is and even how it puts your brain to work, testing "fast thinking skills." One reviewer said: "After 35+ years of playing games of various sorts, this still remains one of our family favorites! Well thought out and loads of fun to play! [...] "

8. This Award-Winning Strategy Game: Ticket To Ride Europe Ticket To Ride: Europe $44.99 $41.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Reintroduce your family and friends to the fun of board-gaming with Ticket To Ride: Europe. It's an award-winning cross-country train adventure game, with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, designed for up to five players and suitable for eight and older. Like a combination of Risk and Monopoly, you collect and play matching train cards to gain railway routes connecting cities. The longer the routes, the more points you earn. One reviewer said: "One of my family's favorite games! Ticket to Ride games are a great way to spend time with family and friends, and the games aren't so intensive that you can't have conversation. A neat feature of this version of Ticket to Ride is the ability to set up stations so that you can supplement your own railways. With younger kids especially, I think the Ticket to Ride games are a fun way to help familiarize them with geography. Money well spent for hours of fun!"

9. A Game That Combines Telephone And Pictionary: Telestrations Telestrations $29.95 $25.97 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews, Telestrations is making a huge splash. Fans love how it helps families bond and laugh together. Phrases go from drawings back to phrases a few times over, and by the time it reaches the last person, you'll be dying at how much they've changed since the original. One reviewer said: "This game is so much fun! [...] Each player has a dry erase marker and pad and every round a word or phrase is picked from a card drawn. You then sketch the word/phrase and pass the pad to the next player. They in turn guess what is drawn. After guessing the pad is passed again and the next player has to draw what was guessed. This continues until the pad arrives back at the original owner. [...] It is amazing how the word/phrase changes as it makes it's rounds. Wonderful belly laughs for all. This is a great family game and can be played by all age groups."

10. A Classic With A Magical Twist: Clue Harry Potter Clue Harry Potter $38.83 | Amazon See On Amazon You've probably played Clue, but have you played it with Neville casting spells in the Trophy Room? "Was wonderful fun and easy enough for my 9 year old Harry potter fanatic to pick up and play within 10 minutes," raves one fan. No wonder it has nearly a rating. One reviewer said: "Our family absolutely LOVES this game. I grew up playing Clue, and it was one of my favorite games. However, I like this version even more. They have added some complexity to the game that makes it more challenging and, in my opinion, a lot more fun. It takes a little longer to play this version because of the added complexity (don't worry, it isn't too complex), but it is so much fun! I highly recommend this to any Clue or Harry Potter fan. Even if you don't think you like the game Clue, you might like this because of the changes to the game."

11. An Easy-To-Learn Game That Halts Conversation: Splendor Splendor Board Game $39.99 $27.75 | Amazon See On Amazon Experience the riches of global trade during the European Renaissance with Splendor — an economy puzzle game. Two to four players collect gems while finding ways to transport, shape, and sell them. One fan claims this game is near perfect and if that doesn't convince you maybe the other 1,800 reviews will. One reviewer said: "Was looking for a bunch of new games to add to family game night. I had always seen this game ranked highly so bought it as part of a bunch of games. [...] Very engaging game to play. My wife and I love it from the beginning and play it with kids 9 and 10 years old who both easily grasp it and unfortunately beat the pants off the parents. [...] Very pleased with the game, quality, [ease] of learning. [...]"

12. A Quick Game That Puts Your Brain To Work: Cranium Disney Edition Cranium: Disney Family Edition $61.33 | Amazon See On Amazon Draw, sculpt, and act out your favorite Disney characters with Cranium: Disney Family Edition. Custom Mickey ear movers and classic movies and well as new ones keep everyone on their toes, and reviewers say it's a "very fun game" that finishes "in less than 30 minutes." Best of all, unlike the original, the pop-culture references are much more accessible for young children.

13. A Party Game That Promotes Positivity: Sway Sway $30 $26.22 | Amazon See On Amazon Specifically made to overcome some of the negativity in the world, Sway is a "game of debate and silver linings." It's a fun and positive party game where you sway a judge by explaining the pros of different topics, sometimes while performing a challenge. One fan loves how it works for every member of your family (and friends) "Perfect for a snarky teenager, a sassy Great Grandma and everyone in between!"" One reviewer said: "My family and friends love to play Sway at our parties. The game can easily be adapted for all abilities. In a crazy world, it is wonderful to get lost looking for silver linings! I appreciate that it is positive, active and stimulating."

14. This Game That Challenges Your Lyric Knowledge: Spontuneous Spontuneous $35 $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Can you think of a song containing the word cowboy? How about heart? Race other players to see who can blurt out a song containing one given word. With Spontuneous, no singing skill is necessary and play crosses generations. "Wonderful game," says one reviewer. "Fun for anytime a group gets together." One reviewer said: "This is an amazing family game. People of all ages and can play against each other. My kids play with their grandparents and great-grandparents. [...] We had people singing parts of Sponge Bob songs sitting next to people singing 1940's war era tunes.My kids (8 and 10) ask to play whenever anyone comes over the house. We are definitely getting our money's worth out of this game."