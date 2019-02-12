Even if every Friday night feels like Galentine's Day to you, it's nice to have a day dedicated to your dearest friendships. If your Instagram becomes a fan page for your best friends on their birthdays, then Galentine's Day will make your social media a shrine to your besties. If inside jokes are too ~inside~ then you can use other funny captions for Galentine's Day Instagram post.

The day to celebrate your lady loves falls on Feb. 13, and this unofficial holiday turned annual tradition was created by the fictional character Leslie Knope from Parks & Recreation. If you're unfamiliar with this gloriously girl power day, Knope explains it herself:

"Oh, it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

Leave your significant other at home for waffles with your best friends. Raise a mimosa to the accomplishments of the ladies in your life. From work promotions to starting businesses to having a baby to gaining ten new followers on Instagram, whatever the reason, there is always an appropriate reason to hype up the ladies you love. This Galentine's Day share it with the world and include a funny caption.

“You know my code: hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses…Ovaries before brovaries.” - Leslie Knope

"That is the motto women should constantly repeat over and over again. Good for her! Not for me." - Amy Poehler

"It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." - Marlene Dietrich

"Sometimes me think, ‘What is friend?’ Then me say, ‘Friend is someone to share the last cookie with.’" - Cookie Monster

"If you can survive 11 days in cramped quarters with a friend and come out laughing, your friendship is the real deal." - Oprah Winfrey

"This is by far your worst idea ever…I’ll be there in 15 minutes." - Unknown

"There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." - Sylvia Plath

"I don’t know what’s tighter, our jeans or our friendship." - Unknown

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." - Linda Grayson

"You shut your mouth, you have all the strengths.” - Leslie Knope

"The only people you can really share certain things with in secret are your girlfriends." - Sherry Knight

"Abandon the cultural myth that all female friendships must be bitchy, toxic, or competitive. This myth is like heels and purses — pretty but designed to SLOW women down." - Roxane Gay

"Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch." - Unknown

"We are going to be best friends forever. Besides, you already know too much." - Unknown

"We have to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, and work. Or waffles, friends, work. But work has to come third." - Leslie Knope