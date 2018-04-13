Netflix has so many movies available for streaming that it can be overwhelming. You've probably spent so much time searching through them all that you could have finished a film in the time it took to pick one. Thankfully, Netflix has a lot of underrated comedies available right now that should make your decisions a bit easier. You don't have to waste your time looking through each and ever movie on Netflix's comedy listings, and just choose one of these 15 films full of hilarious moments instead.

Whether you're in the mood for a raunchy female led comedy like Bachelorette, a British rom-com like I Give It a Year, or a hidden gem from the '80s like Adventures in Babysitting, you will find something on this list that resonates with you. Just think about what you could do with all of the time saved from combing through the many possible titles on Netflix. You could get around to finishing your taxes — or maybe you could do something more enjoyable like, well, anything else really. Either way, you deserve to get some laughs in ASAP by spending your next free weekend with these funny movies all streaming on Netflix right now.

1 'Bachelorette' The Weinstein Company/YouTube The mishmash of characters create many ridiculous conundrums for each other, and it's impossible not to laugh at them.

2 'The Flintstones' Universal Pictures/YouTube This is one of those brilliant movies that you can love as a kid and as an adult, and for completely different reasons, too.

3 'Other People' Zero Media on YouTube Making a funny movie about a woman with cancer is no easy feat, but somehow Other People nails it. If you love laughing and crying — sometimes even simultaneously — check it out.

4 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Universal Pictures/YouTube You've probably forgotten that this movie exists, but it does, and it's available on Netflix now. Laughter guaranteed.

5 'The Trip To Italy' Madman Films on YouTube If you like buddy comedies, hilarious impressions of famous people, and British humor, then you will absolutely love this movie.

6 'I Give It A Year' Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube Somehow this indie comedy never received the acclaim that it deserves. Now is its chance, as it's on Netflix and ready to make you laugh hysterically.

7 'Adventures In Babysitting' Touchstone Pictures/YouTube Movies from the '80s can absolutely maintain their appeal well into the 21st century. You need to watch this classic comedy this weekend.

8 'Welcome To Me' Alchemy/YouTube It's so fun to imagine what you would do if you won the lottery, but it's even more fun to watch Kristen Wiig play a woman create a new life for herself after she wins it.

9 'Joyful Noise' Warner Bros./YouTube Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton star in this musical that has everything from laugh-out-loud to tear-jerking moments and of course, great music.

10 'Sunshine Cleaning' overturefilms on YouTube Amy Adams and Emily Blunt play a pair of sisters start a crime scene clean-up service, and it's dark comedy at its finest.

11 'Don't Think Twice' Universal Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube If you've ever done improv comedy or any form of comedy, you will love this movie that nails what it means to follow your passion.

12 'Butter' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The concept of a butter scultpting contest is funny in and of itself, and Butter only gets better from there.

13 'The Money Pit' Universal Pictures/YouTube Tom Hanks and Shelley Long are a comedic duo made in heaven in this classic movie about a disaster of a home.

14 'Fun Mom Dinner' Momentum Pictures/YouTube Any woman who feels busy with work, regardless of whether or not they have kids, will appreciate this hilarious movie.