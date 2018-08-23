If you're a human currently living on this planet who does have a doggie, you know there're no other love in the world quite like it — who else can bring us such joy when we need it most after a long day? Our furry friends are sometimes better than our human ones, as dogs can teach us unconditional love, patience, and joy in the simple aspects of life. So it only makes sense that there'd be a whole day dedicated to celebrating dogs — August 26, that very day, is coming up fast, so you'd better start preparing your funny National Dog Day Instagram captions now. (Or if you are without a dog yourself, your news feeds are ready to receive the outpouring of other people's animals.)

Because the truth is, what is National Dog Day if not an excuse to flood everyone's feeds with pics of your pupper? There are no "Instagram rules" on a holiday like this one — whether you decide to post one pic or 50, an entire slideshow or a half hour's worth of Instagram Stories, August 26 is a day that dog content reigns supreme. Just make sure you think of some interesting words that will make everyone appreciate your pooch and showcase some wit. Read on for some examples:

1 "If aliens saw us walking our dogs and picking up their poop, who would they think is in charge?" — Author Unknown Giphy

2 "I have treated all my dogs like my kids. To me, they’re just kids I didn’t birth." – Kristen Bell

3 "You can say any foolish thing to a dog, and the dog will give you a look that says, ‘Wow, you’re right! I never would’ve thought of that!’" — Dave Barry Giphy

4 "Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really." — Agnes Sligh Turnbull Giphy

5 "Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in." — Mark Twain

6 "Whoever said you can’t buy Happiness forgot little puppies." — Gene Hill Giphy Truly, one of the greatest joys in life is looking at doggo videos or even thinking about all of the attention they can give you.

7 "The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs." — Charles de Gaulle

8 "One reason a dog can be such a comfort when you’re feeling blue is that he doesn’t try to find out why." – Unknown Giphy

9 "Dogs never bite me. Just humans." — Marilyn Monroe Giphy

10 "There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face." – Ben Williams I find that sometimes I feel so validated simply from a pupper throwing me one angelic look. It's like an, 'I believe in you,' and a, 'Life is short, so you might as well be more caring and grateful like a doggo!' So inspiring to be around.

11 "If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went." — Will Rogers Giphy

12 "When an eighty-five pound mammal licks your tears away, then tries to sit on your lap, it’s hard to feel sad." — Kristan Higgins Giphy

13 "Dogs: the best friend you will ever have that pees on your couch and stays your friend." — Dana Gould Boy, we let dogs off so easily... but it's also because it's always so easy for them to make us smile.

14 "Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses." — Elizabeth Taylor Giphy