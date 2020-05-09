Mother's Day is fast approaching, which means it's time to get your Instagram captions ready. While this holiday is often seen as a sentimental one to honor the mother figure in your life, people celebrate it in different ways. So if you and your mom love joking together and have a humorous mother-daughter relationship, instead of something more conventional and heartwarming, it might be a good idea to go for a funny quote for your Mother's Day Instagram post.

Humor might be the best thing you can give to your Instagram timeline right now. With a majority of people under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people don't know when normalcy will return or when they can see their loved ones. Using a funny quote for your Mother's Day Instagram caption can be a sense of relief for people who see your picture while in quarantine. Even if your mother-daughter duo can't be physically together this Mother's Day, it'll be nice to honor your relationship in a cute and funny way.

Here are 15 funny mother-daughter quotes you can use for Mother's Day this year.

pixelfit/E+/Getty Images

1. “The first lesson every child of Athena learned: Mom was the best at everything, and you should never, ever suggest otherwise.” – Rick Riordan

2. "Mother-daughter disagreements were, in hindsight, basically mother stating the truth and daughter taking her own sweet time coming around." – Barbara Delinsky

3. "Mother and daughter got on very well indeed, with a deep affection founded on almost complete misunderstanding." – Mary Stewart

4. "Yes, it’s quite amazing how I continue to shock my mother even after all these years together." – Eloisa James

5. "Any mother could perform the jobs of several air traffic controllers with ease." – Lisa Alther

6. "It's not easy being a mom. If it were easy, fathers would do it." – Betty White

7. “Insanity is hereditary; you get it from your children!” – Sam Levenson

8. "Mom, I love you and your super long voicemails." – Unknown

kali9/E+/Getty Images

9. "Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we've ever met." – Marguerite Duras

10. "If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?" – Milton Berle

11. "Every day I wake up and think: How on Earth did I become so much like my mother?" – Unknown

12. "Clarity and focus doesn't always come from God or inspirational quotes. Usually, it takes your mother to slap the reality back into you." — Shannon L. Alder

13. “A mom forgives us all our faults, not to mention one or two we don’t even have.” —Robert Brault

14. “Mom, I love you, even though I’ll never accept your friend request.” —Unknown

15. “In the end, mothers are always right. No one else tells the truth.” —Randy Susan Meyers