15 Genius Beauty Products We Keep Ordering On Repeat

If your beauty routine is stuck in a rut and you keep replenishing the same trusty products month after month, it's easy to forget that there are hundreds — thousands! — of self care products out there that you have yet to discover. The beauty industry has advanced and improved tenfold over the last few years, bringing us next-level products that are nothing short of genius. And we never get tired of testing out as many as possible.
From pimple-fighting patches to light therapy devices that promise a rejuvenated pout, these 15 beauty products from Walmart.com will save you time and add a bit of excitement back into your routine. Plus, you'll get free next-day shipping on orders over $35, so have at it.
Treat Pimples With These Handy Healing Patches
Detox & De-Puff With These Hydra Gel Patches
Repair Nails On-The-Go With This Quick-Fix Nail Glue
Forget Injections — This Device Plumps Lips With Infrared Light
These Single-Serve Moisturizer Capsules Have A Cult Following
Revive Your Lashes With This Fan-Favorite Serum
Conceal Grays With This Portable Hair-Concealer
These Fuss-Free Exfoliating Pads Promise A Brighter, Smoother Complexion
Scrub Away Pesky Blackheads With These Tiny Exfoliating Pads
Plump Your Pout With This All-Natural Lip Mask
Exfoliate Without Irritation With This Apple-Scented Peeling Gel
Relax & Unwind With This Calming Eye Mask
This Spill-Proof Face Wash Is A Must-Have For Travel
Cut Your Makeup Routine In Half With This Eyebrow Tinting Kit
A Glue-Free Alternative To Traditional False Lashes
These 24K Gold Eye Patches Firm And Tone The Under-Eye Area
