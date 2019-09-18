Bustle

15 Genius Beauty Products We Keep Ordering On Repeat

If your beauty routine is stuck in a rut and you keep replenishing the same trusty products month after month, it's easy to forget that there are hundreds — thousands! — of self care products out there that you have yet to discover. The beauty industry has advanced and improved tenfold over the last few years, bringing us next-level products that are nothing short of genius. And we never get tired of testing out as many as possible.

From pimple-fighting patches to light therapy devices that promise a rejuvenated pout, these 15 beauty products from Walmart.com will save you time and add a bit of excitement back into your routine. Plus, you'll get free next-day shipping on orders over $35, so have at it.

Treat Pimples With These Handy Healing Patches

Pop one of these tiny pimple patches on your next blemish to encourage healing and prevent future breakouts.

Detox & De-Puff With These Hydra Gel Patches

Hydrating and de-puffing, these soothing eye patches will be your new go-to for early mornings and spa nights.

Repair Nails On-The-Go With This Quick-Fix Nail Glue

Repair damaged or broken nails on the go with this portable nail glue. An easy fix until your next salon visit, this glue dries in just three seconds.

Forget Injections — This Device Plumps Lips With Infrared Light

By increasing circulation and improving collagen production, this infrared device will leave you with a fuller, pucker-ready pout.

These Single-Serve Moisturizer Capsules Have A Cult Following

These perfectly-portioned moisturizer capsules have a cult-following for their ability to hydrate, brighten, and smooth skin.

Revive Your Lashes With This Fan-Favorite Serum

Reviewers say this serum saved their lashes after extensions and left them with fuller and thicker lashes than before.

Conceal Grays With This Portable Hair-Concealer

Perfect for in between salon visits, this hair color powder acts like concealer for your roots. Plus, it won't leave your hair feeling sticky or looking matte.

These Fuss-Free Exfoliating Pads Promise A Brighter, Smoother Complexion

These exfoliating peel pads could not be easier to use — just swipe, wait, and rinse. Acids and peptides encourage cell turnover for a complexion that truly glows.

Scrub Away Pesky Blackheads With These Tiny Exfoliating Pads

These tiny finger-pads are perfect for lifting away dead skin or scrubbing at blackheads in hard-to-reach places (like along the outer fold of the nostril or along the crease of the chin).

Plump Your Pout With This All-Natural Lip Mask

Sheet masks aren't just for your face. This conditioning lip mask helps revive dull, dry lips and is made with 100% natural ingredients.

Exfoliate Without Irritation With This Apple-Scented Peeling Gel

A life-changing alternative to standard physical exfoliants (like scrubs or cleansing tools), this gentle gel formula peels away dead skin without irritation. Apply to a dry face and watch dead skin lift away.

Relax & Unwind With This Calming Eye Mask

Wind down at the end of the day with this jelly sheet mask. Fortified with seaweed extract, this mask targets the eye area to soften the skin and lock in moisture.

This Spill-Proof Face Wash Is A Must-Have For Travel

The perfect travel companion, this spill-proof facial cleansing stick is portable and a joy to use. Just rub the stick all over your face to form a delicate lather and rinse.

Cut Your Makeup Routine In Half With This Eyebrow Tinting Kit

This easy-to-use brow tinting kit will save you precious time in your morning routine and lasts for an entire month.

A Glue-Free Alternative To Traditional False Lashes

Love the look of false lashes, but hate fumbling around with lash glue? These genius lashes adhere with magnets so they're easy to apply and completely mess-free.

These 24K Gold Eye Patches Firm And Tone The Under-Eye Area

Infused with 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold, these ultra-luxe eye patches firm the delicate eye area and reduce the look of fine lines in just ten minutes.

