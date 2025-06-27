Much like a Rhode product drop, summer’s arrival teases with previews before it’s officially here. Now that we’re days from July 4th, though, the time is nigh: Everyone can shake off those temperamental spring temps and blissfully dissolve into the season of poolside hangs, al fresco brunches, and beach getaways — without a jacket in sight.

It helps that June’s beauty launches have gotten the memo. The month’s most exciting new products feature formulas that cool, protect, and nourish — all while feeling breezy and light.

Speaking of Rhode, Hailey Bieber introduced a face mist for all your skin-glazing needs. Youth to the People came out with a long-awaited sunscreen that was an instant hit. The revered perfume brand Maison Louis Marie lightened things up with fragrance mists. Jonathan Van Ness, through his hair care brand, graced the shelves with a dry shampoo to give you a vacation from wash days. And that’s just a taste of what the month had to offer.

Ahead, scroll through to shop June 2025’s best beauty product launches, which are here to upgrade your summer self-care routine.

1 The Hydrating Face Mist Glazing Mist Rhode $30 See On Rhode Between my commute — which includes a subway station with zero AC — and simply being outside, I spend about 80% of summer sweaty. This sucks for my outfits (sup, pit stains), but also for my sensitive skin. Rhode’s Glazing Mist is a new staple in my bag as its nourishing formula delivers an instant calming refresh *and* a dewy glow with every spritz.

2 The Everyday Cleanser e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Clean Freak Daily Cleanser Ulta $10 See On Ulta I’m a devoted double cleansing gal... just not in the summer, when I’m all about keeping my skin care routine as minimal as possible. Lately, I’ve been loving e.l.f.’s Clean Freak Daily Cleanser, an addition to its Holy Hydration! line, because it has the gunk-removing prowess of a two-part face washing sitch. It’s a juicy gel texture that transforms into a subtle foam, and leaves my skin feeling clean, smooth, and soft after rinsing.

3 The Foolproof Lippie Clinique Almost Lipstick - Nude Honey Ulta $25 See On Ulta The number of lip products I have would astound and quite possibly disgust you, but I’m telling you — this one is a must-have. Beauty lovers know Clinique’s Black Honey Almost Lipstick, the longstanding cult fave berry shade famous for looking good (and different) on all skin tones. Nude Honey has that same uber-flattering magic, but in a nude. I don’t even like nude lipsticks on myself, but I’m obsessed with how this looks on me.

4 The Fragrance Mist Maison Louis Marie Fleur de la Passion Hair and Body Mist Sephora $28 See On Sephora Fragrance heads know Maison Louis Marie for its luxe botanical perfumes and chic candles. Now, a trio of hair and body mists have been added to its lineup. The alcohol-free formulas come out in a superfine spray spiked with hyaluronic acid and seaweed extract for a touch of hydration, so you can spritz to your heart’s content. There’s a vanilla, a dragonfruit, and a passionfruit scent; it’s hard to pick a fave, but I’m partial to the Fleur de la Passion. It’s fruity but not cloying, and warm but bright — perfect for summer.

5 The Invisible Sunscreen Youth To The People Youthscreen SPF 60 Sephora $30 See On Sephora This is a sunscreen you should know about. Amid the countless SPFs that have recently joined the chat, Youth To The People’s formula stands out. It’s weightless, hydrating, and leaves no white cast. Also worth noting is its ingredient roster, which is stacked with antioxidants, radiance-boosting dandelion root, and aloe leaf extract. It nourishes and protects your skin — and, crucially, doesn’t pill under makeup.

6 The Luxurious Lipstick Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick - Toasted Lisa Eldridge $59 See On Lisa Eldridge Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge has created a refillable beauty product that feels luxurious, not crunchy. The weighty gold casing, which you can get engraved, is inspired by lipsticks from the 1930s and features a magnetic top and easy-to-refill tubing. It’s the kind of thing you’ll want to pull out of your bag or leave on display. The line just dropped three new summer shades — I’m especially into Toasted, the ultimate ’90s brown.

7 The Romantic Blush Blurring Pillow Blush Soshe $28 See On Soshe Cream blushes had their reign, then the powder boom took over. Now, there’s a hybrid situation that’s dominating the shelves (see: Kylie Cosmetics’ Hybrid Blush). I’m entranced by the one from Soshe: It feels like a cream and goes on like a powder for a true blurring effect. When I apply it, it looks like it’s already been on my skin — and I mean this in a good way. It gives you a flush that’s diffused and romantic, and it really lasts all day.

8 The A+ Dry Shampoo JVN The Essential Dry Shampoo Sephora $28 See On Sephora It’s rare for me to meet a dry shampoo that I don’t like. As long as it hides the fact that my hair is dirty, it’s doing its job. But I was wowed by this one. With a micellar-powered formula, it makes third-day strands look fresh — sans any residue, weight, or buildup. I actually tried it on day-five hair (don’t @ me) and it transformed my disgusting, dull lengths into dinner party-ready waves. I’m fully obsessed.

9 The Blurring Lipstick CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Blur Lipstick - Into The Blur Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta I get so excited when I discover a drugstore beauty product that performs just as well as its more high-end counterparts, and this lipstick from CoverGirl is one of them. I’m really into the blurred lip trend, and this gives you that soft, lived-in matte finish while still feeling hydrating.

10 The Plumping Moisturizer Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturizer Sephora $64 See On Sephora Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream has always been one of my favorite moisturizers, but it’s on the richer side. Now, the Japanese beauty brand has added a lighter option to the lineup: the Dewy Milk Moisturizer. It delivers the same intensely nourishing, hydrating benefits as its older sister, but in a milkier, almost serum-like texture that’s much more my speed for summer.