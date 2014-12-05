If finding holiday gifts for Dad didn't seem troublesome enough this holiday season, throw in a trip to the mall to pick up something with personality, but definitely not too personal for your significant other's dad too. (And you thought picking out something for you own father was bad. Ha!)

Picking out a little something special for your significant other's dad isn't as simple as stocking up on lotions, soaps, or candles. Dads likely haven't given you details about what they want; they've given you the bare minimum. They either want "a book," or "whatever you think is best," or — best of all — they really just want "nothing." (Lies, all lies.)

And when you're shopping for your significant other's dad, everything gets much, much more complicated. You don't want to pick up something too basic, like socks or t-shirts, and you absolutely don't want to be the person who shows up with an impersonal gift card that you probably picked up on the way over. So what do you get for a dad you don't really know all that well but want a stamp of approval from? From wine to meat rubs to smart speakers, here are a few ideas.