In some ways, there's more Harry Potter stuff than ever these days. Between Hogwarts scarves on Etsy, Cursed Child opening on Broadway, and approximately ten thousand more Fantastic Beasts movies coming our way whether we like it or not, the franchise is certainly alive and kicking. But sometimes, it's hard to find that one Harry Potter item of your dreams— and that's when you head to Diagon Alley. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando is a treasure trove of exclusive Harry Potter gifts, trinkets, and enchanted objects. You probably already know about the wands and the robes and the Deathly Hallows necklaces, but here are a whole bunch of other items that you can only get at Harry Potter World.

Theme parks are notorious for their souvenirs, but I've got to hand it to HP World: these are some top notch Wizard Wheezes. Sure, you can also get your expensive plastic re-fill-able mugs to lug around the park all day, and you can buy photos of yourself with your eyes closed on a roller coaster, but these are some theme souvenirs that you're going to want to actually display in your bedroom, office, or Harry Potter shrine. So keep these in mind for your next trip to Florida (or, you know, order them online from Universal Studios):

A Pygmy Puff The Universal Store The cutest and probably the safest of magical creatures can now be yours! The Wizarding World Pygmy Puff comes in multiple (small) sizes and colors, and will make a Pygmy Puff noise when squeezed. Pink Pygmy Puff, $18.95

Wanted Posters Universal Store If you want to keep all your friends and family warned about the dangerous wizards out there, decorate your walls with these authentic wizards wanted posters (the park also sells Quidditch posters, if you'd rather not support the Ministry of Magic). Replica Notice Posters Collection, $135.00

The Golden Snitch Universal Store What's a seeker without a snitch? The Wizarding World actually sells a couple of different snitches, but this one has working wings that flap and flutter desperately, just like the real one. Golden Snitch, $18.95

Tom Riddle's Diary Universal Store Actually, please don't buy Tom Riddle's diary. It looks like a very convincing replica, and I'm concerned that you're going to black out and get several children eaten by a large snake if you try to write in it. Tom Riddle's Diary, $42.95

Wizard Playing Cards Universal Store Wizard chess is, apparently, not the only wizard game out there. Use these cards for regular game-playing, or for some Muggle magic tricks. Wizard Playing Cards, $16.95

Chocolate Frogs With Matching Boxes & Founder Cards Universal Store Let's be real: all you really want out of a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of those sweet, sweet chocolate frogs. Buy a four pack, and collect all the Hogwarts founder chocolate frog cards as well. Chocolate Frogs 4 Pack, $49.95

Nose-Biting Tea Cup Universal Store Want an upsetting tea cup that will simulate biting your nose as you drink from it? Visit the Weasley twins' shop and buy a whole set. Weasley's Nose-Biting Tea Cup, $21.95

Hogwarts Entrance Bookends Universal Store If you're not displaying your Harry Potter books between two beautiful Hogwarts Entrance Gate bookends... are you even displaying them at all? Hogwarts Entrance Gate Bookends, $100.00

Mirror of Erised Frame Universal Store What do you want most in this world? Forget vision boards, print out that goal of yours (or, y'know, just a regular photo) and stick it in this haunting Mirror of Erised frame, for all your forbidden desires. Mirror of Erised Photo Frame, $39.95

An Interactive Wand Only at Universal Studios can you get an interactive wand that actually performs spells.... in the park, that is. There's one for almost every character, but I love Luna Lovegood's. Interactive Luna Lovegood Wand, $50

Weasley Sweaters Who wouldn't want to cozy up in one of Molly Weasley's famous sweaters? You can have your very own maroon R for Ron sweater (or a blue H for Harry) sweater to keep you warm on those cold Hogwarts nights. R For Ron Adult Sweater, $ 89.95

Quidditch Captain Shirts Rep your house team with an authentic Quidditch captain shirt, available in any of the classic house colors. Just try not to let all that power go to your head. Quidditch Captain Shirt, $34.95

Hogwarts Railway Tee Let everybody know that the Hogwarts Express is your transportation method of choice with this fashionable Hogwarts Railways tee. It also comes as a long sleeved top, so you have options before you have to change into your wizard robes on your next trip to Hogwarts. Hogwarts Railways Ladies T-Shirt, $36.95

Deathly Hallows Cap This is, by far, the spookiest baseball cap you will ever own. Forget Deathly Hallows jewelry, you can keep the sun out of your eyes while repping your Potterhead status with this sleek black cap. The Deathly Hallows Adult Cap, $ 24.95