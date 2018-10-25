The holidays are almost upon us, and some new Harry Potter items just dropped at Williams Sonoma. Obviously, all 38 items should go on your holiday wishlist as soon as possible, but I have 13 that should be your top priority.

Eagle-eyed Potterheads will recognize some of these items as re-releases from Williams Sonoma's last Harry Potter collection, which debuted in November 2017. Now, your favorite kitchen retailer is back with all-new Harry Potter-related items, including some edible treats that are almost too enchanting to eat. What began as a collection of spatulas and aprons has expanded to include water bottles, kitchen towels, cookie cutters, already-baked cakes, and more! There are even two collectible toys that bear the likeness of some of the wizarding world's most beloved magical creatures, but you'll want to act fast, because I'm sure they're selling like pumpkin pasties.

You never know who might check your TL and decide to buy you the perfect gift this holiday season. Check out my 13 favorite items from Williams Sonoma's new Harry Potter collection below.

Happy shopping, Potterheads! Treat yo' self. You have earned it.

1. Harry Potter Chocolate Wand, Hermione Style

2. Harry Potter Pancake Molds

3. Harry Potter Kitchen Towel

4. Buckbeak Steiff Toy

5. Harry Potter Kids Apron

6. Harry Potter Adult Apron

HARRY POTTER™ HUFFLEPUFF™ Adult Apron $39.95 https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/harry-potter-hufflepuff-adult-apron/ For just $9.50 more, you can customize this adorable apron with your name or initial, up to nine letters. It's available in all house styles, too, so don't worry if you aren't part of the badger clan. Buy now.

7. Harry Potter Flexible Spatula

8. Harry Potter Mini Spatulas

9. Hedwig Steiff Toy

HARRY POTTER™ Hedwig Steiff $324.95 Williams Sonoma The splurge of the season is this handmade Hedwig toy from the Germany-based toy manufacturer Steiff. Buy it for someone who has never quite gotten over the death of Harry's devoted friend. Buy now.

10. Harry Potter House Crest Cookie Cutters

11. Harry Potter Silicone Spatula

12. Harry Potter Water Bottle

13. Harry Potter Mini Cakes

14. Harry Potter Ice Molds

15. Hedwig Cookie Jar