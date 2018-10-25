15 Harry Potter Kitchen Accessories From Williams Sonoma That Belong On Your Holiday Wishlist
The holidays are almost upon us, and some new Harry Potter items just dropped at Williams Sonoma. Obviously, all 38 items should go on your holiday wishlist as soon as possible, but I have 13 that should be your top priority.
Eagle-eyed Potterheads will recognize some of these items as re-releases from Williams Sonoma's last Harry Potter collection, which debuted in November 2017. Now, your favorite kitchen retailer is back with all-new Harry Potter-related items, including some edible treats that are almost too enchanting to eat. What began as a collection of spatulas and aprons has expanded to include water bottles, kitchen towels, cookie cutters, already-baked cakes, and more! There are even two collectible toys that bear the likeness of some of the wizarding world's most beloved magical creatures, but you'll want to act fast, because I'm sure they're selling like pumpkin pasties.
You never know who might check your TL and decide to buy you the perfect gift this holiday season. Check out my 13 favorite items from Williams Sonoma's new Harry Potter collection below.
Happy shopping, Potterheads! Treat yo' self. You have earned it.
1. Harry Potter Chocolate Wand, Hermione Style
HARRY POTTER™ Chocolate Wand, Hermione
$32.95
Grab this snazzy — and delicious — chocolate wand to swish and flick your way to a sugar rush.
2. Harry Potter Pancake Molds
$19.95
You'll feel like a kid again with this adorable set of Potter-inspired pancake molds, which includes a golden snitch, lightning bolt, glasses, and the Sorting Hat.
3. Harry Potter Kitchen Towel
$14.95
This Hogwarts crest kitchen towel will make you quite the fancy Potterhead, and it's also available in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin varieties.
4. Buckbeak Steiff Toy
$109.95
Made in Germany by the Steiff toy company, this handmade Buckbeak collectible will delight any Harry Potter fan, of any age.
5. Harry Potter Kids Apron
HARRY POTTER™ GRYFFINDOR™ Kids Apron
$24.95
Your favorite little Gryffindor will love cooking alongside you in this kid-sized apron, which is also available in Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin styles.
6. Harry Potter Adult Apron
HARRY POTTER™ HUFFLEPUFF™ Adult Apron
$39.95
https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/harry-potter-hufflepuff-adult-apron/
For just $9.50 more, you can customize this adorable apron with your name or initial, up to nine letters. It's available in all house styles, too, so don't worry if you aren't part of the badger clan.
7. Harry Potter Flexible Spatula
HARRY POTTER™ RAVENCLAW™ Flexible Spatula
$13.56
Williams Sonoma has four Harry Potter flexible spatulas available, one for each Hogwarts house crest. They're shaped differently, so grabbing them all will add some fun to your kitchen-utensil holder's silhouette.
8. Harry Potter Mini Spatulas
HARRY POTTER™ SLYTHERIN™ Mini Silicone Spatulas, Set of 2
$13.56
This set of two mini spatulas will always be there for those who need them, and — because they're available in designs for all four Harry Potter houses — they let you show off your Hogwarts house pride where it really matters. In the kitchen.
9. Hedwig Steiff Toy
$324.95
The splurge of the season is this handmade Hedwig toy from the Germany-based toy manufacturer Steiff. Buy it for someone who has never quite gotten over the death of Harry's devoted friend.
10. Harry Potter House Crest Cookie Cutters
HARRY POTTER™ Cookie Cutter Set
$24.95
If you're the baker of your friend group, snag these awesome cookie cutters and use them to make personalized cookie baskets for your friends.
11. Harry Potter Silicone Spatula
HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS™ Silicone Spatula
$11.16
Also available in Hogwarts house crest designs, this silicone spatula will hold up to making all your magical, culinary creations.
12. Harry Potter Water Bottle
HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS™ Hydration Water Bottle
$29.95
Hydration is magical, y'all. This online-exclusive water bottle comes in five designs, so you can rep Hogwarts in general or your house in particular.
13. Harry Potter Mini Cakes
HARRY POTTER™ Mini House Cakes
$69.95
These cakes come in four flavors — red velvet, chocolate, golden butter, and coconut — shipped frozen and almost too cute to eat.
14. Harry Potter Ice Molds
HARRY POTTER™ SNITCH™ Ice Balls, Set of 2
$19.95
If you like your Butterbeer served over ice, you can't go wrong with these molds that create Golden Snitch-shaped balls.
15. Hedwig Cookie Jar
HARRY POTTER™ Hedwig Cookie Jar
$69.95
You need somewhere to store all those cookies you baked — why not this cookie jar that pays homage to Harry's beloved friend?