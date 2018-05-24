15 Inspirational Memorial Day 2018 Instagram Captions That Honor Those Who Have Served
Upon hearing the words "Memorial Day Weekend," for many, barbecues usually spring to mind. But Memorial Day is so much more than a three day weekend and a kick off to summer — it's a day to remember those who have served for our country, and those who have lost their lives in the process. To honor the holiday weekend, you may want to Instagram a photo of a loved one, or even a quote, to inspire your followers; if this is the case, you're going to want some inspirational Memorial Day Instagram captions to compliment that picture of the flag waving in the early summer breeze.
Memorial Day isn't so much about hamburger patties and brioche buns as it is about remembering the men and women who have dutifully served the United States and lost their lives in service. This day is dedicated to remembering those in the military and occurs on the last Monday in May. For 2018, that means Memorial Day happens on May 28.
I know it's exciting because the day also means that summer Fridays are back in action, but, there's a lot more meaning to the occasion. Keep in mind that, "many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades," according to HISTORY. If you're paying tribute to the soldiers who served, a family member, a friend, or are just firing up the grill for the first time since last fall, there's still an inspirational Memorial Day quote fitting for both the day and your Instagram.