Upon hearing the words "Memorial Day Weekend," for many, barbecues usually spring to mind. But Memorial Day is so much more than a three day weekend and a kick off to summer — it's a day to remember those who have served for our country, and those who have lost their lives in the process. To honor the holiday weekend, you may want to Instagram a photo of a loved one, or even a quote, to inspire your followers; if this is the case, you're going to want some inspirational Memorial Day Instagram captions to compliment that picture of the flag waving in the early summer breeze.

Memorial Day isn't so much about hamburger patties and brioche buns as it is about remembering the men and women who have dutifully served the United States and lost their lives in service. This day is dedicated to remembering those in the military and occurs on the last Monday in May. For 2018, that means Memorial Day happens on May 28.

I know it's exciting because the day also means that summer Fridays are back in action, but, there's a lot more meaning to the occasion. Keep in mind that, "many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades," according to HISTORY. If you're paying tribute to the soldiers who served, a family member, a friend, or are just firing up the grill for the first time since last fall, there's still an inspirational Memorial Day quote fitting for both the day and your Instagram.

"I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism." – Bob Riley

"America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels." - Claudia Pemberton

"Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime." - Adlai Stevenson II

"What I can do for my country, I am willing to do." – Christopher Gadsden

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." – Joseph Campbell

"In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example.” - Benjamin Disraeli

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them." - John F. Kennedy

"Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” - Mary Roach

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

“Veterans are a symbol of what makes our nation great, and we must never forget all they have done to ensure our freedom.” - Rodney Frelinghuysen

“No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks.” - James Allen

"Conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth." - John F. Kennedy

"May we never forget freedom isn't free." - Unknown