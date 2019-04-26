It is my firm belief that there is no better gift than a book. With Mother's Day rapidly approaching, you're probably scrambling to find the ideal trinket for the moms in your own life. But rather than settle on a necklace that will collect dust in her jewelry box or a bouquet that will wilt in a couple of days, buy a book that will sit on her shelf or coffee table forever. If you find one that really speaks to her interests, I can guarantee she'll treasure it just as long.

I've compiled a list of 15 new books that moms will love. Whether your mom (or any of the other mother figures you have in your life) is a baker, a gardener, a foodie, an animal lover, an interior designer, or just interested in pop culture and history, she is sure to enjoy one of the beautiful selections below, all of which double as coffee table books. The best part is she won't feel any pressure to read it all right away — these are books she can dip in and out of, and they contain a lifetime of inspiration in supremely pretty packages. What could be a better gift than that?

'Blooms: Contemporary Floral Design' by Phaidon Editors This gorgeous collection of work by more than 80 contemporary floral designers is perfect for garden enthusiasts — and will definitely last longer than that supermarket bouquet.

'Fast Cakes: Easy Bakes in Minutes' by Mary Berry You already share a love of Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry's adorable British-isms, but now you and your mom can swap recipes from Berry's latest cookbook. It's filled with delicious sweets for busy bakers.

'Daily Rituals: Women at Work' by Mason Currey Pottery, knitting, painting, sewing — if your mom enjoys any of these hobbies, she'll love this book, which documents the rituals of 143 women artists. It's sure to inspire a meaningful daily routine for creatives.

'Cats' by Walter Chandoha Do you sometimes get the feeling that your mom loves her cat just a little bit more than you? If so, this collection of images from famed animal photographer Walter Chandoha is a must-buy.

'Batch Cocktails: Make-Ahead Pitcher Drinks For Every Occasion' by Maggie Hoffmann Dinner parties, book clubs, and backyard barbecues — these are just a few of the events the moms in your life probably host every year. This book of easy-to-make pitcher drinks will save her time, and the gorgeous concoctions will impress all her guests.

'Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful' by Tanisha C. Ford & Deborah Willis (May 1) This compendium of Black beauty — as captured by photographer Kwame Brathwaite — will make the perfect gift for the mom who loves culture, fashion, and art history.

'Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home' by Nikki Boyd If your mom is anything like mine, she prefers her space to be organized to perfection. Nikki Boyd's stunning book of tips and tricks will inspire both form and function around her house.

'As It Was: Frank Habicht's Sixties' by Heather Cremonesi & Valerie Mendes This collection of iconic black and white images from the swinging '60s will appeal to lovers of The Rolling Stones, mod fashion, and music history — a.k.a. your super cool mom (or grandma!) who lived through it all.

'Family: New Vegetarian Comfort Food To Nourish Every Day' by Hetty McKinnon If your mom loves nothing more than to cook for the family (and try trendy new dishes while she's at it) she'll love this cookbook of vegetarian recipes.

'HausMagick: Transform Your Home with Witchcraft' by Erica Feldmann Perfect for the spiritual hippie mom who emails you your horoscope every morning, this book from Hauswitch owner Erica Feldmann brings meditation, herbalism, and astrology to home decor.

'Renegade Women in Film and TV' by Elizabeth Weitzman If your mom is a pop culture buff (or just tries to keep up with what's trending on Netflix) she'll love this book all about the women who have transformed film and television.

'La Grotta: Ice Creams and Sorbets' by Kitty Travers These 75 recipes for fruit-based natural ice creams, sorbets, and granitas will test your mom's culinary skills and make her house the most popular one on the block.

'You Are Always With Me' by Frida Kahlo (Translated by Hector Jaimes) If your mom calls you multiple times a week just to talk, these letters between world-famous artist Frida Kahlo and her mother will appeal to her sentimental side.

'There are Girls like Lions: Poems about Being a Woman' by Karolin Schnoor These 30 illustrated poems about the experience of being a woman (by the likes of Mary Oliver and Tracy K. Smith) is the perfect gift for the literature-loving mom in your life.