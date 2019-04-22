Mother's Day is right around the corner, so it's time to start thinking about what you're going to give your mom this holiday. I've picked out 25 perfect Mother's Day gifts for bookish moms below, so if your mother loves books more than she loves people, I've got you covered.

U.S. observances of Mother's Day date back to the early 20th century, when Anna Jarvis decided to honor the charitable and giving memory of her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, with a holiday. Mother's Day became a national holiday in 1914, and it has been celebrated on the second Sunday in May every year since.

Although Anna Jarvis wasn't happy with the commercialization of Mother's Day, it's become a longstanding tradition to give mom a thoughtful gift each year in May. If you aren't creatively inclined, or if you just don't have time to make your mother a special gift, any of the 30 bookish gifts on the list below would make a perfect token of your filial affection. Best of all, they're all priced at less than $50, so you can find something here to honor mom without breaking the bank.

Check out the 25 Mother's Day gifts for bookish moms that I've picked out for you below:

Personalized Book Stamp

Library Stamp $19.95 TuSelloPersonalizado on Etsy Available in both traditional and self-inking styles, and customizable to your mother's needs, this stamp makes an excellent gift for any mom with a home library.

Kate Spade Notebook

Kate Spade Notebook $27.90 Amazon Featuring a quote from 'Jane Eyre' author Charlotte Brontë, this notebook is perfect for the classic novel-reading mom with a lot to say.

Book-Holding Bathtub Caddy

Bathtub Caddy $34.79 TimberGroveStudios on Etsy If your mom loves baths and wants to read in the tub, get her one of these bathtub caddies, available in a wide variety of stains, colors, and sizes.

Zora Neale Hurston Print

Zora Neale Hurston Print $24 Obvious State Featuring a quote — "And the moon breaks the heart of the ocean." — from the 'Their Eyes Were Watching God' author, this art print will make a great addition to your bookish mom's gallery wall.

'Gilmore Girls' Mug

'Gilmore Girls' Coffee Mug $22 GroovyGiftables on Etsy For the mom who loves Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, there's this delightful mug, which says everything you need to say about your relationship.

Maya Angelou Tote Bag

"Still I Rise" Book Tote $38 storiarts on Etsy Made to look like a book cover, this officially licensed canvas tote will let your mom carry her books around in style.

Personalized Bookmark

Personalized Bookmark $21.53 SwagAndTassel on Etsy Customizable with space for eight letters, one of these stylish bookmarks makes a thoughtful, practical gift for your book-loving mother.

Upcycled Book Earrings

Book Earrings $34.71 ExLibrisJewellery on Etsy Made from proof copies of old books, these earrings are quirky, stylish, and good for the environment.

Harriet Jacobs Art Print

Harriet Jacobs Print $24 Obvious State For the mom who has overcome adversity and weathered the storm, there's this art print to highlight her strength and resilience.

Sylvia Plath Necklace

"I Am, I Am, I Am" Necklace $30 Out of Print Clothing If your mom is a poetry fan, you can't go wrong with this necklace, which features a famous quote taken from poet Sylvia Plath's novel, 'The Bell Jar.'

eReader Pillow Stand

E-Reader Pillow Stand $24.99 Amazon This multi-position pillow stand can hold your mom's book or eReader for a hands-free reading experience.

Book Lovers' Soy Candle

Sassenach Candle $22 Frostbeard on Etsy Available in dozens of bookish scents, any of these soy candles will make a lovely addition to your mom's reading nook.

Bookish Quote Mug

"Between The Pages Of A Book Is A Lovely Place To Be" Mug $16.82 Bookishly UK on Etsy This distinct graphic mug will get your mom all sorts of compliments when she busts it out at her next book club meeting.

Reading Journal

Reading Journal $23.31 tailedetail on Etsy This compact reading journal makes a thoughtful gift for the mother who reads too many books to keep track of them all.

"Reading Glasses"

"These Are My Reading Glasses" Wine Glasses $20 LiveLifeAndLove on Etsy If your mom loves a good glass of wine with her book, consider snagging her one of these funny sets of stemless glasses.

Flexible Reading Lamp

LED Reading Light $18.99 Amazon If your mom likes to read in bed, pick her up this flexible reading lamp, which she can attach to her headboard for optimal under-the-covers reading.

Zippered Book Tote

Books Books Books Tote (With Zipper) $19.99 Barnes & Noble This large, zippered tote will hold all of your mom's current reading projects, while keeping them safe from rain and other inclement weather.

eReader Sleeve

"A Book A Day Keeps Reality Away" Kindle Sleeve $17.08 SympleCase on Etsy This dedicated Kindle case makes a great gift for any mom whose eReader gets lost in the hustle and bustle of her purse.

Bookend Planter

Ceramic Planter Bookend $46 Uncommon Goods Perfect for housing kitchen utensils and cookbooks, or novels and indoor plants, this ceramic planter will brighten up your mom's holiday.

Mother-Daughter Letter-Writing Set

Mother & Daughter Letter Book Set $40 Uncommon Goods If you and your mom long for a simpler, more analog-tuned time, you should definitely pick up this mother-daughter letter-writing set for her this Mother's Day.

Reading Pillow

"Just One More Chapter" Pillow $23 SzaboAndTweed on Etsy Available in 35 colors, as well as multiple size and style options, there's a version of this reading pillow for every book-loving mom.

Ceramic Coasters

Bookish Coasters $20 iGotCrafts on Etsy These gorgeous, ceramic coasters make a great gift for any book lover who loves to decorate.

Book Embosser

Personal Embosser $39.95 Williams Sonoma Your mom can stamp and sign all of the books in her personal library with this sturdy embosser.

Reading Glasses Holder

Reading Glasses Holder $32.30 MijMojDesigns on Etsy Help your mom keep track of her reading glasses with this whimsical stand, which comes with the option to engrave one or both sides.

Book Tray