15 Movies Like 'Scandal' To Watch If You're Already Mourning The End Of The Show

Scandal's series finale will air on April 19, and if you're freaking, don't worry — you are not alone. The end of the show is already causing such emotional turmoil that if you're re-watching episodes to try to feel better, you might only make things worse. The best thing you can do is watch movies that are like Scandal so that you realize how many options are out there for alternative entertainment. Consider it as weaning off of the series, because, let's face it — as sad as it is, you need to learn about the other shows and movies that exist in the world besides Olivia Pope's D.C. escapades.

When Kerry Washington posted a photo on Instagram from her last day on set, fans wrote comments which said things like, "I’m not sure what happens to my life after the season finale." It's always the worst feeling when your favorite show goes off the air, but before you despair over the upcoming changes, take heart in the fact that you have a whole list of movies to discover that'll remind you of the show and share certain qualities with Scandal you'll instantly recognize. Whether you love the series for the political controversies, the secrets, the forbidden romances, the power struggles, or the emotional impact, these films will be right up your alley. So wipe your tears, put on a movie, and in the words of Olivia Pope, handle it.

1 'The American President' Universal Pictures/YouTube This movie has it all — political drama and sexual tension — all within the White House. If you're attached to Scandal for the behind-the-scenes action of D.C., this is the film for you.

2 'Confirmation' HBO on YouTube You most definitely will want to see Washington portray Anita Hill in this HBO movie. It's more historically accurate than Scandal, but this D.C. drama will make you realize that Shonda Rhimes' show might not be as fictionalized as you originally thought.

3 'Molly's Game' STX Entertainment on YouTube If you could do without all of Scandal's politics, then you should check out Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, a woman who created a high-stakes poker ring for the rich. She has Olivia's prowess for manipulating people and finding loopholes in the rulebook.

4 'Jackie Brown' Miramax/YouTube A stewardess gets tangled up in a drug cartel and finds herself gaining a surprising amount of leverage early on, which she uses to her advantage à la Olivia Pope.

5 'Game Change' HBO on YouTube This HBO movie about the 2008 election is the perfect thing to watch if you're missing Scandal's unbelievable political drama — if you can stomach re-living past events, that is.

6 'Betty & Coretta' Lifetime on YouTube Mary J. Blige and Angela Bassett star as Betty Shabazz, aka Betty X, and Coretta Scott King, respectively. The Lifetime movie explores the political drama that took place following Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.'s deaths, and it will make you as emotional as certain Scandal episodes.

7 'Election' Paramount Movies on YouTube The ruthlessness of political campaigns is satirized in this classic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick. You'll probably think, "If only Olivia Pope were there," while watching it.

8 'The Contender' Paramount Movies on YouTube The death of a vice president inspires a political controversy in this 2000 movie, though it's not exactly like what happened to Vice President Nichols on Scandal.

9 'Proud Mary' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Assassination is a recurring Scandal theme, and Proud Mary will give you a glimpse of what Season 2 might have been like if Taraji P. Henson's Goodwin were involved. Is it too late for a crossover?

10 'Charlie Wilson's War' Universal Pictures/YouTube This movie might take place in the '80s, but it includes about as much political corruption and drama as Scandal. It also has a killer cast with Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, so you won't want to miss it.

11 'Miss Sloane' EuropaCorp USA/YouTube Jessica Chastain plays powerful D.C. lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane in this movie. Similarly to her role in Molly's Game, Chastain proves that she can channel Olivia Pope if needed.

12 'The Candidate' Warner Bros. on YouTube This Robert Redford movie from 1972 proves that D.C. drama can be pretty funny at times, and you will want to watch it to lift your spirits when feeling down about Scandal's end.

13 'Damage' Studio Canal/YouTube A British cabinet minister named Stephen Fleming has an affair with his son's fiancée, which may be the most scandalous story ever made.

14 'Lakeview Terrace' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube If you're in need of more Washington, check her out alongside Samuel L. Jackson in this disturbing thriller.