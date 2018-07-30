The summer's holidays didn't end with the Fourth of July — a lesser known celebration is coming up on August 1. That's right, the month of August is kicking off with National Girlfriends Day. Show your girlfriends some love--whether that be your significant other or your best female friends. Go for a romantic date, a girls' day, or simply be sure to reach out to the amazing girls and women in your life and let them know how much you appreciate them. Of course, the day wouldn't be complete without an Instagram shot to commemorate it — hence the need for quality National Girlfriends Day Instagram captions to have at your disposal.

If you decide to save the long, heartfelt message for a text or in person, use your Instagram caption as an opportunity to joke around and remind everyone how funny you are with a quick one-liner. After all, there is no closer relationship than one where you can constantly poke good-natured fun at each other, and there's no better place than Instagram to take advantage of the long list of random holidays that exist in order to post a super good pic. That's why they were created after all, right? Keep reading for a collection of great National Girlfriends Day captions for you to post to celebrate being awesome girlfriend, that'll be sure to impress your best gal, or that will at least make her comment "hahaha I can't breathe" underneath.

1. "I know I'm a handful, but that's why you have two hands." — Unknown

2. "I plan on bugging you every single day for the foreseeable future." — Unknown

3. "Admit it ... life would be super boring without me." — Unknown

Deep down, they know.

4. "A best friend isn't a person. It's a tier." — Mindy Lahiri, The Mindy Project

5. "Ovaries before brovaries. Uteruses before duderuses." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

Leslie Knope, creator of Galentines Day, knows what's up.

6. "If you're not over here in 15 minutes, you can find yourself a new best friend." — Ferris Bueller, Ferris Bueller's Day Off

7. "I don't need another friend. I already have two. I mean, how many more friends does a guy need?" — Sam, Freaks and Geeks

For all of you iconic trios out there.

8. "Making decisions with you: What a dumb idea. Do it." — Unknown

9. "I'm only 5'3", but he/she/they still look up to me." — Unknown

This one goes out to all my short girls.

10. "Alone, bad. Friend, good." — Bride of Frankenstein

Straight to the point. Why waste time say lot word when few word do trick?

11. "It's the friends you can call up at 4 AM that matter." — Marlene Dietrich

12. "Hate to see you leave, but love to watch you go. 'Cause of your butt." — Michael Scott, The Office

Points for honesty.

13. "You are the 'she' to my 'nanigans.'" — Unknown

Only kind of cringe-worthy.

14. "Turns out I like you a lot more than I originally planned." -- Unknown

15. "You are a smart cookie. A wise chocolate cake. A brilliant pancake." — Rey Woodman

Because who doesn't like being compared to delicious desserts?