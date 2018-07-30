Because you need something to celebrate this summer, someone made up National Girlfriends Day, which is Aug. 1. According to the website Holidays Calendar, this day was likely dreamed up by greeting card companies. Greetings cards are so last century, but these funny National Girlfriends Day 2018 Instagram captions are great way to show your partner or bestie just how much you love and appreciate them. While National Girlfriends Day isn't not a government holiday, it should be. Because, as Beyoncé sings, "Who run the world? Girls!"

National Girlfriends Day also falls on #WomanCrushWednesday, so you can double the love for the women in your life. What's more, a study sponsored by the National Institute On Aging found that as you get older having close friends might be more important than family. This is good news if your ultimate goal is holing up in Miami Beach with your squad during your golden years just like Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia on Golden Girls.

"I call those close friendships emotional health clubs, the gyms for our souls," Shasta Nelson, author of Frientimacy: How to Deepen Friendships for Lifelong Health and Happiness," told Health. If you want to celebrate the women in your life who nourish your soul, these funny National Girlfriends Day Instagram captions will hit just the right note.

1 Who run the world? Girls! — Beyoncé Giphy Any questions?

2 Thank you for being a friend. — Andrew Gold (Golden Girls theme song) Giphy One song that almost everyone can sing from memory is the Golden Girls theme song "Thank You For Being A Friend." Take a video of yourself singing it and post it to Instagram for National Girlfriends Day.

3 Sisters never pack up, we always run back, love. — Lady Gaga Giphy Lady Gaga wrote her song "Pinot Grigio Girls" about her best friend Sonja who died of breast cancer. The song is a celebration of female friendship — holding each other up when times are tough and celebrating life's little moments with the women who mean the most to you.

4 Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry. — Unknown Giphy The only question left to ask is: where do we bury the body?

5 We made a deal ages ago … men, babies, it doesn’t matter. We’re soulmates. — Samantha Jones, Sex and the City Giphy No matter what happens in your life, your girlfriends will always have your back. Even when you quit your job, impulsively move to Paris to be with a narcissistic artist, and realize it was a huge mistake.

6 They say nothing lasts forever … dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. — Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City Giphy Friendship knows no season; and like one of Carrie Bradshaw's beloved Jimmy Choo shoes, it always fits just right.

7 It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter. — Marlene Dietrich Giphy That's what girlfriends are for — to answer the phone in the middle of the night.

8 Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down. — Oprah Winfrey Giphy The girlfriends who are there when you have nothing are the ones to hold onto. Seriously, anyone who would take the bus with you, especially cross country, is a keeper.

9 There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends. ― Sylvia Plath, The Bell Jar Giphy Nothing cements a friendship like drinking too much, hugging the toilet, and waking up feeling like you've been hit by a bus.

10 You are full of hate and loathing, and I gotta tell you, I love it. ― Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls Giphy A girlfriend who loathes the same things as you do is a true blessing, and the Sookie to your Lorelai.

11 Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house and then you both just take a nap. ― Unknown Giphy Group naps with your girlfriends are some of the best things in life.

12 My love for you is like pooping. I’d be dead without it. ― Wish Messages Giphy I mean, is there any quote more flattering for National Girlfriends Day?

13 My love for you is like a fart that can’t be contained. Bursting out aloud in all its glory and fragrance. ― Wish Messages Giphy Because, having a girlfriend you can share fart jokes with, and fart in front of, is pure gold.

14 Get a job. Buy your own shit. Stay out of the forest. ― Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, My Favorite Murder Words to live by from one girlfriend to another.