15 Neon Fashion Items To Brighten Up Your Winter Wardrobe With A Zing
Whether it's Kim Kardashian or the Prada catwalk, neon is having a real moment. It may seem that electric shades are best suited to the warmer months, but there's no better way to brighten up winter than with a flash of lightning yellow and shocking green. Both people who are well-versed in standing out and those who want a more subtle introduction to the trend will be into the following neon fashion items.
There's dresses to wear for your office Christmas party (if you're still struggling to find the perfect look), vibrant knits to cosy up in at the weekend, and an accessory or two to top everything off. There's even a couple of discounted designer options to take full advantage of.
Wearing some of the brightest colours around can be a frightening prospect, especially if your wardrobe is, like mine, 95 percent black. But what you won't realise until you try out the hues is that a simple pop of colour is all you need to turn a quieter look into an ensemble that would be worthy of any street style gallery.
From beanies and socks to flares and zebra print, it's time to spice up your life with a bit of neon.
1A Cosy Accessory
If you don't feel ready to commit just yet, try an accessory like this beanie to liven up your winter days. It's also available in pink.
2A Touch Of Velvet
Topshop x Halpern Velvet Trousers
The king of glam, Michael Halpern, has teamed up with Topshop for a partywear collection like no other. These velvet trousers come in a shocking shade of neon pink or green. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
3A Fierce Look
Plus Neon Green Zebra Printed High Neck Top
Mix animal print with neon and you've got a look like no other. Available in UK size 16 to 26.
4Invest In Knit
This popping yellow jumper will keep you nice and warm throughout the colder months. Available in UK size S to L; 8 to 12.
5Step Straight Off The Catwalk
Sock boots have been all over the catwalk for the past few seasons. Most of us can't afford to drop three (or even four) figures on a pair of shoes, so this H&M pair are a great neon alternative.
6The Fuss-Free Option
Wear this skirt on weekdays to electrify your office. The best part is that it doesn't require any ironing. Available in UK size 6 to 12.
7A Cute Addition
Diane Von Furstenberg Colour Block Neon Leather Clutch
You won't lose this adorable designer coin purse in a hurry. The fact that it's almost half price is an added bonus.
8The Party Look
Neon Lace Asymmetric Hem Midi Dress
With a subtle leopard print detail, this neon pink dress is so not winter that you just have to buy it. Available in UK size 16 to 28.
9For Your Fitness New Year's Resolution
Adidas By Stella McCartney UltraBoost x Neon Primeknit Sneakers
These comfy trainers are made from Primeknit, a material that uses recycled waste from beaches. They're not the cheapest but this purchase means you will be doing your part to help save the planet.
10The Pricey Choice
This fluffy coat is pretty pricey, but its lime hue is too good to resist. Available in UK size S to L; 8 to 16.
11The Traffic-Stopping Dress
Jumbo Rib Neon Polo Neck Midi Dress
Pair this with a thick pair of tights to stay cosy during the festive season. Available in UK size 6 to 14.
12A Two-In-One Purchase
This bag within a bag mixes two trends at once: neon and plastic. Although the latter isn't exactly eco-friendly, you can keep this tote for as long as possible to help counteract the negative impact to the planet.
13For The Sportswear Fans
Blind the crowds with this sporty jacket. If you're feeling extra brave, why not buying the matching trousers too? Available in UK size 8 to 14.
14Socks That Deserve An Outing
Maria La Rosa Metallic Coated Silk Blend Socks
You may think it's ridiculous to spend almost £50 on a pair of socks, but this glittery design is just meant to be shown off.
15Toning It Down
Neon Snake Print Funnel Neck Top
The perfect way to work your way into the trend, this sheer snakeskin top will look great paired with any denim piece. Available in UK size XS to L; 6 to 18.
See, there are more ways to do neon than you can even imagine.