Whether it's Kim Kardashian or the Prada catwalk, neon is having a real moment. It may seem that electric shades are best suited to the warmer months, but there's no better way to brighten up winter than with a flash of lightning yellow and shocking green. Both people who are well-versed in standing out and those who want a more subtle introduction to the trend will be into the following neon fashion items.

There's dresses to wear for your office Christmas party (if you're still struggling to find the perfect look), vibrant knits to cosy up in at the weekend, and an accessory or two to top everything off. There's even a couple of discounted designer options to take full advantage of.

Wearing some of the brightest colours around can be a frightening prospect, especially if your wardrobe is, like mine, 95 percent black. But what you won't realise until you try out the hues is that a simple pop of colour is all you need to turn a quieter look into an ensemble that would be worthy of any street style gallery.

From beanies and socks to flares and zebra print, it's time to spice up your life with a bit of neon.

1 A Cosy Accessory Neon Turn Up Beanie £6 ASOS If you don't feel ready to commit just yet, try an accessory like this beanie to liven up your winter days. It's also available in pink.

2 A Touch Of Velvet Topshop x Halpern Velvet Trousers £45 Topshop The king of glam, Michael Halpern, has teamed up with Topshop for a partywear collection like no other. These velvet trousers come in a shocking shade of neon pink or green. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

4 Invest In Knit Cosy Cropped Sweater £29.99 Stradivarius This popping yellow jumper will keep you nice and warm throughout the colder months. Available in UK size S to L; 8 to 12.

5 Step Straight Off The Catwalk Sock-Style Court Shoes £20 H&M Sock boots have been all over the catwalk for the past few seasons. Most of us can't afford to drop three (or even four) figures on a pair of shoes, so this H&M pair are a great neon alternative.

6 The Fuss-Free Option Stradivarius Pleat Skirt £29.99 ASOS Wear this skirt on weekdays to electrify your office. The best part is that it doesn't require any ironing. Available in UK size 6 to 12.

8 The Party Look Neon Lace Asymmetric Hem Midi Dress £29 ASOS With a subtle leopard print detail, this neon pink dress is so not winter that you just have to buy it. Available in UK size 16 to 28.

10 The Pricey Choice Shearling Cropped Coat £236 Topshop This fluffy coat is pretty pricey, but its lime hue is too good to resist. Available in UK size S to L; 8 to 16.

12 A Two-In-One Purchase Neon Vinyl Tote Bag £19.99 Zara This bag within a bag mixes two trends at once: neon and plastic. Although the latter isn't exactly eco-friendly, you can keep this tote for as long as possible to help counteract the negative impact to the planet.

13 For The Sportswear Fans Crop Zip Up Truck Jacket £17.50 Boohoo Blind the crowds with this sporty jacket. If you're feeling extra brave, why not buying the matching trousers too? Available in UK size 8 to 14.

15 Toning It Down Neon Snake Print Funnel Neck Top £24 Urban Outfitters The perfect way to work your way into the trend, this sheer snakeskin top will look great paired with any denim piece. Available in UK size XS to L; 6 to 18.