I still remember the first time I watched Clueless — and the second, and the third, and the seventh. The iconic '90s film and riff on Jane Austen's Emma will always hold a special place in my heart, especially because of one scene. You know the one — where Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) rejects the advances of thirsty high school boys with the words "As if!"... all while wearing a yellow tartan suit. The print has forever been associated with Clueless in my mind, and now that yellow tartan pieces are a trend for winter 2018, I couldn't be more here for it.

When winter hits in the UK, we end up getting so used to seeing people bundle up in dark or neutral colours and IMO we need a little sunshine. I'm not the only one who seems to think that; there's currently a huge range of brands on the high street that have dropped their own Cher Horowitz-approved pieces.

Although many that have gone with the classic Clueless print, some brands have developed their own take on the pattern by adding sneaky dashes of red, or mixing things up with a contrasting print.

If you're looking for the dreamiest statement coat, I'm totally buggin' over Topshop's double breasted piece that I need to pair with some thigh high boots ASAP. Urban Outfitters is also offering a unique quilted jacket that's caught my eye, which is currently on sale. (Thank you, Black Friday madness.)

For those who aren't ready to commit to a major lewk, there's also a whole range of accessories that'll help keep you on trend and cosy this winter. Mango is offering this gigantic scarf (or blanket, you decide) and quite frankly, I'm ready to stomp my way through life like Cher with Miss Selfridge's fierce pointed boots. And of course, I would be remiss if I didn't include a modern take on the icon's skirt, which is going for more than half off my ATM.

Ready to look like a total Betty? Check out my favourite pieces below.

Tartan Coat £89 Topshop This yellow coat from Topshop was the first one to really make me sit up and take notice. With a black and tartan lapel, double breasted detail and a shock of bright red woven throughout the pattern, it's a statement coat that's totally classic.

Abi Check Boot £35 Miss Selfridge We're well and truly into boots season now and these ankle boots from Miss Selfridge hit all the right notes. There's a time and place for a neutral pair of shoes, but when it comes to choosing between a pair of black flats and these beauties? As if.

PETITE Mix Check Buckle Kilt Skirt £15 Topshop Okay, this is admittedly a slight departure from Cher's pleated skirt but I'm obsessed with the mixed prints here. It's more than half off at Topshop right now and it'd look amaze paired with a leather jacket and chunky hiking boots.

Maxi Checked Scarf £29.99 Mango Lenny Kravitz, eat your heart out. This gigantic yellow scarf from Mango will keep you cosy this winter and add a fun pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

House of Sunny Quilted Tartan Jacket £70 Urban Outfitters This stellar jacket is one that'll keep you super warm and it's on sale to boot. Originally priced at £100, it's now been knocked down to £70. Although you wouldn't catch Cher dead rifling through the sale section, I bet she'd make an exception for this beauty.

Mini Box Bag £35 Next Yes they're impractical, but there's no denying the allure of a mini bag. This cutie is a great way to hop in on the trend you can either carry it by the handle or sling it across with its matching cross-body strap.