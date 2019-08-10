They don't call it the 'home of homes' for nothing guys. Dunelm is absolute interiors heaven. I mean take me to a massive Dunelm, get me a coffee, and let me loose among the aisles. OK I guess in this fantasy I also have lots of money and a house to do up but, guys, who cares. This is the place where you can dare to dream. And the best thing about it is that there are always new homeware products from Dunelm to satisfy every style and need.

The British-owned and -operated company has your whole home sorted. From kitchen to living room to bathroom. Even the garden and the kid's rooms are covered here, meaning you can definitely holla at these guys for a one-stop shop.

Dunelm's bedding is to die for, making giving your bedroom a bit of a well-needed face lift is not too tricky. And dare I say guys, their lighting is lit AF.

With prices that aren't too difficult to swallow, before you know it you'll be your very own version of Laurence Llewelyn Bowen running around the aisles. Ready to change all of your rooms, and make your home considerably more Instagrammable. Get it girl.

1. Damian Black Arc Floor Lamp Damien Black Arc Floor Lamp £79 | Dunelm A gorgeous lamp that will provide not only some mood lighting but some classic AF style.

2. Sunrise 9348A Rug Sunrise 9349A Rug £35 | Dunelm Give your living room a real spruce with this brightly coloured rug. Perfect for covering up the umpteen red wine stains on your carpet.

3. Hedgehog Mug Hedgehog Mug £5 This mug will change your life. Fact. Drinking from a tiny hedgehog every day will make for a happier person.

4. Isla Velvet Cocktail Chair Isla Velvet Cocktail Chair £139 | Dunelm What doesn't look good in orange? That's what I thought. Nothing. This cute chair will add a pop of colour and lashings of style to your home.

5. Grey Large Shower Caddy Grey Large Shower Caddy £3 | Dunelm Unless you are a minimalist neat freak, your shower is inevitably littered with the detritus of your daily bathing. This handy little thing provides storage as well as elegance.

6. Medium Chain Hanging Mirror Medium Chain Hanging Mirror £10 Sleek, stylish, and perfect for seeing how gorgeous you look.

7. 3 Tier Storage Trolley 3 Tier Black Storage Trolley £30 | Dunelm Perfect for all of your fresh fruit and veg.

8. Bamboo Botanical Lunch Box Bamboo Botanical Lunchbox £5 | Dunelm Take your lunch to work in a cute little box that's plastic free.

9. 21 Piece BPA Free Plastic Food Containers 21 Piece BPA Free Plastic Food Storage Containers £5 | Dunelm With this set you can finally become the kind of person who has an organised tupperware drawer. Dare to dream.

10. Kanha Teal Reversible Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set Kanha Teal Reversible Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set £35 | Dunelm Perfect for going wild in the bedroom.

11. Set Of 4 Wooden Hen Coasters Set Of 4 Wooden Hen Coasters £12 | Dunelm Ideal for knowing exactly where your coasters are. One might say it's hen-dy. I'm here all week.

12. Stella Velvet Green Dining Chair Stella Velvet Dining Chair £79 | Dunelm Add a touch of eleganza to your dining table with this chic AF chair. In perfect bottle green to match all those fabulous wines you'll be drinking.

13. London Bronze Wall Light London Bronze Wall Light £35 | Dunelm This very modern, clean-lined light is just what you need to light up your life.

14. Wall Mounted Yellow Beaded Coat Hook Wall Mounted Yellow Beaded Coat Hook £10 | Dunelm Another sleek and stylish storage method, this coat hook is not only gorgeous but functional AF. Especially if you have a gazillion jackets.

15. T & G Hevea Wood Salad Servers T & G Wood Hevea Salad Servers £10 | Dunelm You know what you really need to change your life? Some classy salad servers. Old wooden spoon be damned, these claws are where it's at.