If your pet is your Valentine this year, you're going to want to start drafting your epic social media dedication post now. Publicly declaring your love for your pet is no less difficult than it is for a human, after all — you still want to get the words just right and hit all of those sentimental-double-tapping notes. That's why I've created a list of Valentine's Day pet Instagram captions, so that you can focus on snapping or digging up that perfect photo, and not have to worry about matching it with the perfect caption.

Here you'll find a collection of quotes ranging from über-emotional to relatable AF, all of which will pull on your animal-loving heart strings. When it comes to expressing your love for your pet, there never seems to be a good enough combination of words to really capture it. That's why quotes from literature, the silver screen, celebrities and inspiring voices alike are a safe bet especially when it comes to social media. Share a picture or video of your pet with a quote that all of your followers can relate to, or be moved by, whether they have a pet or not. And of course don't forget to give your pet some extra TLC offline, where it really counts.

"Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." - Anatole France

"The greatest pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him and not only will he not scold you, but he will make a fool of himself, too." - Samuel Butler

"An animal's eyes have the power to speak a great language." - Martin Buber

"When we adopt a dog or any pet, we know it is going to end with us having to say goodbye, but we still do it. And we do it for a very good reason: They bring so much joy and optimism and happiness. They attack every moment of every day with that attitude." W. Bruce Cameron

"I have felt cats rubbing their faces against mine and touching my cheek with claws carefully sheathed. These things, to me, are expressions of love." - James Herriot

"I think I could turn and live with animals, they are so placid and self-contained,I stand and look at them long and long." - Walt Whitman

"My little dog, a heartbeat at my feet." - Edith Wharton

"The more I know about people, the more I love my dog." - Mark Twain

“Our perfect companions never have fewer than four feet.” - Colette

"Dogs are our link to paradise. They don't know evil or jealousy or discontent." - Milan Kundera

“Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day. It is amazing how much love and laughter they bring into our lives and even how much closer we become with each other because of them.” - John Grogan

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." - Mahatma Gandhi

If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans." - James Herriot

“When I am feeling low all I have to do is watch my cats and my courage returns” - Charles Bukowski

"Everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong." - W.R. Purche