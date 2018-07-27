Dating is hard, y'all. The effort required to meet new people and try to form relationships out of the aether, the despair when you realize you've swiped left on every available person in your area, the distinct displeasure of receiving an unsolicited dick pic — it's enough to make anyone want to give up dating and become a cat-collecting hermit. On the list below, I've got 15 poems for you to read when dating isn't going well, and they're full of the commiseration and inspiration you need to get over your latest dating disappointment.

The world throws a lot of mixed messages at single people: You're too picky. You do you. What's wrong with you? Be carefree and live large while you can! Have you tried [insert dating app here]? You should really settle down. ALL THE SINGLE LADIES! Figuring out which of these you're supposed to listen to — in effect, how you're supposed to feel about being single — is a real challenge.

The truth is, no matter how you feel about being single, your feelings are valid. It's OK to enjoy your life as an unattached person, and it's just as OK to feel sad because you don't have a partner. The poems on the list below reflect the disparate feelings people may have about being single, so feel free to browse until you find one that fits you.

"For Women Who Are Difficult to Love" by Warsan Shire theodora baranowski on YouTube you dizzy him, you are unbearable every woman before or after you is doused in your name

"The Inside Out Mermaid" by Matthea Harvey The Inside Out Mermaid is fine with letting it all hang out–veins, muscles, the bits of fat at her belly, her small gray spleen. Read the poem in full here.

"Corpse Flower" by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal Giphy Yesterday, the final petal curled its soft lure into bone. The flowerhead shed clean, I gathered up your spine and built you on a dark day. You are still missing Read the poem in full here.

"April Is a Dog's Dream" by Marilyn Singer april is a dog's dream the soft grass is growing the sweet breeze is blowing the air all full of singing feels just right Read the poem in full here.

"Caged Bird" by Maya Angelou Giphy The free bird thinks of another breeze and the trade winds soft through the sighing trees and the fat worms waiting on a dawn bright lawn and he names the sky his own Read the poem in full here.

"The Affliction" by Marie Howe and he: (and this was almost unbearable) he saw me see him, and I saw him see me. Read the poem in full here.

"Idée Fixe" by Catherine Barnett Giphy No woman wants to be low-hanging fruit, my glamorous girlfriend says, but I’m indiscriminate and love all fruit, I’m tempted to list each kind right here, in and out of season, because even just saying the names gives me pleasure, as does saying your name. Read the poem in full here.

"Tomb in Three Parts" by Mary Jo Bang I remove my heart from its marble casing and grind that shell into glass dust and force the dust and the occupational core into a box barely big enough to hold them and watch while the self-sealing lid sets itself. Read the poem in full here.

"Advice from the Lights" by Stephanie Burt Giphy If you don't get too close to people you can't disappoint them, which would be so much worse than letting them disappoint you. Read the poem in full here.

"The friend" by Marge Piercy We sat across the table. he said, cut off your hands. they are always poking at things. they might touch me. I said yes. Read the poem in full here.

"Loneliness" by Fanny Howe Giphy Loneliness is not an accident or a choice. It’s an uninvited and uncreated companion. It slips in beside you when you are not aware that a choice you are making will have consequences. Read the poem in full here.

"[Stutter]" by Leslie Harrison I said love because it came closest said leave because you did we do this peeling off each from each each from suddenly other said come back but meant don't go I said dead Read the poem in full here.

"Among Women" by Marie Ponsot Giphy What women wander? Not many. All. A few. Most would, now & then, & no wonder. Read the poem in full here.

"Split" by Cathy Linh Che I see my mother, at thirteen, in a village so small it’s never given a name. Read the poem in full here.