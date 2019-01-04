You want the dinner, but you don't want the wait. Before you hit the drive thru, stop by your own kitchen for a speedy solution. There are quick instant pot recipes that will have you full in just a moment. Seriously, in as many minutes as it would take you to venture out to a restaurant you can have a dining out type of meal on your table.

Thanks to the miraculous instant pot — a staple cooking tool that should reside on your kitchen counter — breakfast through dessert can be a little easier on your schedule. Whether you have an hour or mere minutes, there's something that can be whipped up in time. Don't believe me? Ask the five-minute macaroni and cheese.

Sometimes these recipes are as easy as placing all the ingredients in the instant pot, turning on an episode of your favorite TV show and waiting. Other things you can do in the short wait time for your instant pot meal? Set the table. Brush your hair. Update your resume. Just don't commit yourself to something that exceeds an hour. You most likely won't have the time to finish it before the instant pot rings the dinner bell.

Creamy Mexican Chicken Soup Against All Grain Word is, this creamy Mexican Chicken Soup by Against All Grain has no dairy or wheat in it so it's tolerable for the intolerant. If the texture of cream without the dairy wasn't good news enough the entire cooking time is only 35 minutes. That's less time than it takes to watch a single Riverdale episode.

Cowboy Chili Nom Nom Paleo If you think of making chili as an all day event and therefore don't dabble in it, prepare to be forever changed. This Cowboy Chili by Nom Nom Paleo will be cooked in 35 minutes. That's literally a snap of the fingers in chili time.

Pasta e Fagioli Half Baked Harvest Sure, you can have pasta in 12 minutes. Just pop shells into salted boiling water, toss it in store bought tomato sauce and pow, you got a Wednesday night. But if you want something a little more ~decadent~, a little more restaurant menu, this Pasta e Fagioli dish by Half Baked Harvest is what you need to make. You'll feel like you're dining out at your own kitchen table in under 40 minutes. Boom, Wednesday night!

Swedish Meatballs Damn Delicious If you don't need to go to Ikea for a puzzle — I mean, furniture — don't go all that way and deal with all of that for the meatballs. While good, you can easily make tender Swedish style meatballs in your own kitchen. In 45 minutes tops. Ikea in your kitchen! Without the did-I-do-this-right assembly thanks to Damn Delicious' easy to follow instructions.

Barbacoa Beef Taste and Tell The entire recipe takes 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete, which may not seem so quick, but it's — according to Taste and Tell — a fraction of the time it would take to cook in the oven. Enjoy taco Tuesday in less than 2 hours!

Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder Half Baked Harvest Who says you have to wait until summer to enjoy corn? A chowder is basically a soup which is suited for winter. Half Baked Harvest's Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder will keep you just as warm as your favorite blanket.

Shrimp Boil Damn Delicious A shrimp boil?! All in an instant pot? You better believe this lavish, indulgent feast will be ready in 35 minutes, proving that anything is possible.

Spaghetti Mel's Kitchen Cafe If you want warm, meaty spaghetti that deserves a tablecloth, look no further than Mel's Kitchen Cafe's instant pot recipe.

Dulce de Leche Natasha's Kitchen What's sweeter than dulce de leche? Having it ready in 35 minutes thanks to Natasha's Kitchen's instant pot recipe. Get your spoons ready for dessert.

The Creamiest Steel Cut Oats Oh She Glows Oatmeal might sound like a mushy drab. But with the help of coconut milk, exciting toppings and the instant pot, you can have creamy maybe-better-than-french-toast breakfast in 20 minutes, tops, thanks to Oh She Glows.

Cheesecake My Baking Addiction Cheesecake?! In an instant pot? I'm listening. My Baking Addiction has developed some sorcery — er, recipe — to get a cheesecake on the table in 35 minutes.

Butter Chicken Curry A Spicy Perspective Not even kidding, you can have this Butter Chicken Curry by A Spicy Perspective in front of your face in the blink of an eye. Otherwise known as, 19 minutes.

Salsa Verde Chicken Cookies and Cups All you have to do in this very, very easy recipe from Cookies and Cups is put all the ingredients in your instant pot and wait for 25 minutes. That's all!

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Foodie Crush Have you ever wanted creamy macaroni and cheese to just appear? It pretty much can with this 5 minute recipe thanks to Foodie Crush's instant pot recipe.