Mother's Day is just days away. And while this usually means home-cooked dinners, gifts, and spending time with your favorite gal, it's also time to begin preparing those tear-jerking, mom-themed Instagram captions. But whether you want to go for cute, sentimental, or humorous, thinking of captions can be difficult, so we're here to help.

With Mother's Day 2020 most likely being celebrated in quarantine for many people, it's going to take a little extra work to make this year special. And while your Mother's Day celebration may call for some necessary adjustments, your Instagram caption can still be as mushy, lovey, and sentimental as you want. Whether you're posting a picture of just you and your mom or a group picture that has all your sisters too, a mother-daughter quote is the perfect route to go.

Here are 15 quotes about the relationship between mothers and their daughters that you can use for your Mother's Day 2020 Instagram post.

1. “Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter.” – Caitlin Houston

2. “My mom taught me a woman’s mind should be the most beautiful part of her.” – Sonya Teclai

3. "My mother wanted me to be her wings, to fly as she never quite had the courage to do. I love her for that. I love the fact that she wanted to give birth to her own wings.” – Erica Jong

4. A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” – Dorothy C Fisher

5. “Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a Mother.” – Unknown

6. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” – Maya Angelou

7. “A mother’s and daughters love is never separated.” – Viola Shipman

8. “I like it when my mother smiles. And I especially like it when I make her smile.” – Adriana Trigiani

9. “My mother, she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.” – Jodi Picoult

10. “No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her mom.” – Cardinal Mermillod

11. “I love my mother as trees loves water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.” – Terry Guillemets

12. “Thank you to the woman who carried me for 9 months and for 29 years financially.” – Unknown

13. “No daughter and mother ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them.” – Christie Watson

14. “The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life, the stronger the daughter.” – Anita Diamant

15. “There were times when… I didn’t have a lot of friends. But my mom was always my friend. Always.” – Taylor Swift