International Women's Day (IWD) falls on March 8 each year with a new agenda and an evolved inspiration. This year, #BalanceforBetter is the theme, which means that it's our job to spread the word promoting gender equality, worldwide. While that's no small job, there are many ways we can each support the cause together, creating an amplified effect. Social media is a powerful and effective way to spread awareness and raise support for a cause, so you'll want to check out these quotes to share on International Women's Day 2019. Taking a few minutes to put together a meaningful and inspirational post on social media is an easy but helpful way to make a statement on IWD.

Here I've rounded up a collection of inspirational musings and sentiments about the gender gap, women's rights, women's safety, and the future of gender equality. Share these quotes on social media on March 8 and inspire your friends and followers to spread the word, too. The more we share, the more opportunities we create to teach others about gender equality around the world and just how much work we have yet to do. The more noise you make, the closer we get to balancing the scale and #BalanceforBetter. So pipe up, and spread the word. Here are a few quotes you might want to consider sharing as Instagram captions, tweets or Facebook posts.

"Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“I raise up my voice-not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard...we cannot succeed when half of us are held back.” - Malala Yousafzai

"Achieving gender equality requires the engagement of women and men, girls and boys. It is everyone's responsibility."- Ban Ki-moon

“In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” - Sheryl Sandberg

"I am a Woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal Woman, that's me." -Maya Angelou

"To all the little girls who are watching, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." - Hillary Clinton

"Gender equality is more than a goal in itself. It is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance." - Kofi Annan

“Blindness separates people from things; deafness separates people from people.” - Helen Keller

“Reproductive freedom is critical to a whole range of issues. If we can’t take charge of this most personal aspect of our lives, we can’t take care of anything. It should not be seen as a privilege or as a benefit, but a fundamental human right.” - Faye Wattleton

“The test of whether or not you can hold a job should not be in the arrangement of your chromosomes” - Bella Abzug

“Men should think twice before making widowhood women's only path to power.” - Gloria Steinem

“Feminism has never been about getting a job for one woman. It's about making life more fair for women everywhere. It's not about a piece of the existing pie; there are too many of us for that. It's about baking a new pie.” - Gloria Steinem

Women are the nourishing power of the Universe. Whoever has deep respect for women of the world, will remain free from diseases.” - Amit Ray

Of all the evils for which man has made himself responsible, none is so degrading, so shocking or so brutal as his abuse of the better half of humanity; the female sex.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” - Maya Angelou