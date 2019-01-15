15 Sheet Masks For Under $2 That'll Save Your Skin & Your Wallet
When it comes to a good pamper sesh, you may think of bath tub bubbles, fancy soaps, and manicures, but all of those items can add up over time. That's why these 15 sheet masks for under $2 should totally be in your bathroom for some money saving me-time. Whether your skin just needs a little extra oomph one day or you're planning to have a full on self-care session, you can definitely do so without breaking the bank.
Sheet masks have become a major player in the skin care world, and it feels like every brand makes them. From GlamGlow and their bubble mask to classic K-Beauty based brands like GlowRecipe, there's a ton to choose from, and sometimes they can get a bit on the pricy side for a single use mask. That's where affordable drugstore finds come in to play.
Drug store retailers like CVS and big box stores like Target now have a plethora of sheet masks to choose from. Whether it's classic brands like St. Ives branching into the masks or K-Beauty brands you may not have had access to until recently, sheet masks can be found everywhere, and most of the time, they're incredibly affordable.
If you're looking for the perfect new mask for your night in or the best one to prep for your night out, try one of these 15 sheet masks under $2.
1. Tosowoong Blueberry Mask
Tosowoong's Pure Blueberry Mask helps to brighten the skin and fight wrinkles thanks to the antioxidants found in the blueberries.
2. Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask
Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask
Brighten your skin using rose thanks to Elisha Coy. Plus with a moisturizing ampoule soaked into the sheet, it'll be plumping, too!
3. Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Sheet Mask
Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Sheet Mask
Peach Slices is the sister brand of K-Beauty megastar Peach & Lily. All of the selections from the more affordable brand were chosen by founder Alicia Yoon, so you know they're good.
4. A'Pieu Icing Sweet Bar Sheet Mask
A'Pieu Icing Sweet Bar Sheet Mask in Pineapple
A'Pieu's Icing Sweet Bar Sheet Mask actually comes in four different styles. Use the pineapple one to smooth your skin while you hydrate.
5. St. Ives Revitalizing Acai Sheet Mask
St Ives Revitalizing Acai Sheet Mask
Soften and hydrate your skin with berry-filled mask from OG beauty brand St. Ives.
6. LoveRecipe Acai Berry Mask
With hyaluronic acid to moisturize and acai berry to add antioxidants to this skin, the $2 is totally one to try.
7. Elisa Coy Refreshing Ampoule Solution Mask
Elisa Coy Refreshing Ampoule Solution Mask
With centella and aloe, this soothing and ultra-affordable mask from Elisha Coy is a must-have.
8. Elisha Coy Skin Refining Snail Mask
Elisah Coy Skin Refining Snail Mask
Snail mucin is a huge deal in Korean skin care, and you can test out the ingredient thanks to Elisha Coy's mask.
9. Tosowoong Pure Aloe Vera Mask Pack
Brighten skin and moisturize with this mask from Peach & Lily.
10. Frudia Blueberry Hydrating Sheet Mask
Frudia Blueberry Hydrating Sheet Mask
Alleviate irritation and keep your skin moisturized with this blueberry filled mask from Frudia.
11. Studio 35 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Sheet Mask
Studio 35 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Sheet Mask
Hyaluronic acid is basically a miracle ingredient, and this mask is full of it.
12. A'PIEU Strawberry Milk One-Pack
A'PIEU Strawberry Milk One-Pack
How cute is this milk carton packaging? Even with the adorable box, it's still less than $2.
13. TONYMOLY Red Ginseng Mask
TONYMOLY Pureness100 Red Ginseng Mask Sheet
Have stressed skin? Try this Red Ginseng mask from TONYMOLY
14. My Spa Life Everyday Indulgence Hydrogel Eye Patch
My Spa Life Everyday Indulgence Hydrogel Under Eye Patch
Don't forget your eyes when it comes to sheet masks. These Hydrogel patches are perfect and affordable.
15. GlamUp Sheet Mask Set
If you're looking for a full set of masks, this 12-pack from Amazon will have you paying such a low price per mask.
If you're been looking to pamper yourself or incorporate more self-care into your routine, these sheet masks under $2 are the perfect way to do it.