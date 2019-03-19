15 Spring Equinox 2019 Memes To Celebrate The Return Of Warmer Weather & Seasonal Allergies
If you've been craving some much needed change, then don't worry, because it's about to arrive. The first day of spring is rapidly approaching, and this new season brings about a whole new beginning, both for the planet and for you personally. Spring is all about starting fresh, feeling hopeful and inspired, and doing something brand new. And, of course, it's all about the change in the weather. Unless you've been living somewhere like southern California, where it's basically warm all year, then you're probably craving some extra sunlight and warmer temperatures at this time. Winter has been long, but the end is in sight! And to celebrate, you can start by taking a look at some of these Spring Equinox memes you'll want to share with everyone.
The Spring Equinox is happening on Mar. 20, and on that day, the Northern Hemisphere will celebrate the first official day of spring. If only this meant that it was the first official day of spring weather, too, but alas... we can't be that lucky. The very first day of spring usually happens before the climate realizes it, and it's not too shocking anymore to experience a lot of rain, chilly temps, and maybe even a snowstorm. It's just the planet's way of messing with us!
Aside from the weird weather during the Spring Equinox, it's also about that time for your allergies to pop back up, or just get a little worse. Get ready for some sneezing, coughing, and just generally feeling sick! It's an experience.
Even though the first day of spring isn't perfect, it makes you feel better to laugh about it, and these memes will help you do exactly that. They make fun of all of the things you've been feeling and put your thoughts into hilarious words... and images. And that makes that late winter snowstorm a little less painful! Check out some of the best Spring Equinox memes out there and start sharing them on your own social media: