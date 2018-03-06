St. Patrick's Day is almost here, which means it's just about the right time to start planning your green-hued Instagrams. It's never too early to brainstorm St. Patrick's Day Instagram caption ideas, because we all know picking a caption is the hardest part. You're bound to get few great snaps on the holiday, but what's a great picture without a great caption? Nothing slows down a social media post making its way into the internet like you being unsure of a caption. We've all been there: you type out a few options, run them by your friends, and if you don't get the reaction you were hoping for, you decide to take a break before eventually giving up. Sometimes, you end up not even posting your awesome picture because you're not in love with your caption. And then that picture just stays in the Instagram drafts folder, which is basically a purgatory. That picture is never getting posted, and you know it.

Forget about being unsure of a caption this year, though — I got you covered! Here, I've pulled together a list of captions that you can use for your Instagram pictures this St. Patrick's Day. Just copy a few into your phone and save them for later. And yes, you can do better than "Kiss me, I'm Irish," as a caption — especially if you're not Irish. Let's get creative this year!

"Luck is believing you're lucky. " — Tennessee Williams

"There's a dear little plant that grows in our isle,'twas St Patrick himself, sure, that set it; and the sun on his labor with pleasure did smile, and with dew from his eye often wet it. It thrives through the bog, through the brake, and the mireland; and he called it the dear little shamrock of Ireland." — Andrew Cherry

"St. Patrick's Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter's dreams into summer's magic." — Adrienne Cook

"I say luck is when an opportunity comes along and you're prepared for it." — Denzel Washington

"We may have bad weather in Ireland, but the sun shines in the hearts of the people, and that keeps us all warm." — Marianne Williamson

"A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have." — Irish Saying

"May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go." — Irish Blessing

"May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you." — Irish Blessing

"For 'tis green, green, green, where the ruined towers are gray, and it's green, green, green, all the happy night and day; green of leaf and green of sod, green of ivy on the wall, and the blessed Irish shamrock with the fairest green of all." — Mary Elizabeth Blake

"You gotta try your luck at least once a day, because you could be going around lucky all day and not even know it." — Jimmy Dean

"Yeah, it's St. Paddy's Day, everyone's Irish tonight." — Norman Reedus

"O, the red rose may be fair, and the lily statelier; but my shamrock, one in three takes the very heart of me!" — Katherine Tynan

"May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light,May good luck pursue you each morning and night." — Irish Blessing

"When after the Winter alarmin', the Spring steps in so charmin', so fresh and archIn the middle of March, with her hand St. Patrick's arm on." — Alfred Percival Graves