It's time to collect all those pictures of your mom from the '90s. Mother's Day is on May 12 and your mom deserves a lengthy slideshow on your Instagram. To accompany the tribute you'll want to have some unique Mother's Day Instagram captions in mind. Saying something special will round out your post, making it — in this digital age — as sentimental as a hand written greeting card.

You can expect a lot of pictures of moms blowing up your Instagram feed on May 12. And to go along with them: captions with kind words. Let's be real, moms deserve to hear all the things that make them great and appreciated year round. Especially after enduring our pre-teen years in which we may not have been mom's best friend forever just yet.

Looking back on all the ways your mom has been there for you, you could probably write a novel's length of nice things for mom. But when it comes to social media, a strong caption will suffice.

Save these unique Mother's Day quotes for your Instagram caption and call your mom to explain — in real life – why you love her so much. You know, for knowing to cut off the crust on your turkey sandwich and always washing your soccer jersey when you forgot to. She'll appreciate both the phone call and the Instagram notification. On May 12, your mom should be the star of your social media. Say "thank you for all those times you kept me alive" with a tasteful, unique quote.

"A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary." - Dorothy Canfield Fisher

"Mother’s love is bliss, is peace, it need not be acquired, it need not be deserved. If it is there, it is like a blessing; if it is not there it is as if all the beauty had gone out of life." - Erich Fromm

"The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms." - Jodi Picoult

"I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." - Mitch Albom

"Everybody wants to save the Earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes." - P.J. O'Rourke

"If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?" - Milton Berle

"Most mothers are instinctive philosophers." - Harriet Beecher Stowe

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow." - Maya Angelou

"Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not." - James Joyce

"I unapologetically and unabashedly am deeply biased toward my mother." - Chelsea Clinton

"[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism." - Gilda Radner

"Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." - Oprah Winfrey

"Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials." - Meryl Streep

"Because I feel that, in the Heavens above / The angels, whispering to one another, / Can find, among their burning terms of love / None so devotional as that of ‘Mother'" - Edgar Allen Poe

"As my mom always said, ‘You’d rather have smile lines than frown lines." - Cindy Crawford