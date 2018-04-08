When you have a sister, you understand that things like stealing from each other's wardrobes and experiencing the joys of having a ride or die best friend for life are givens. This tightknit, forever bond is formed early in sisterhood, and usually only strengthens as you grow older. In those got-your-back moments it is understood that it's sisters against the world. You can quote me on that, but you probably should quote a few other wise words to get the best unique Instagram captions about sisters for National Sibling Day instead.

Sure there's Mother's Day and Father's Day, but did you know that there is also a day to celebrate your sibling, and that it's happening on Apr 10? Even if you'd really rather not because your sister lost your favorite sweater at school, we can put the grudge of stolen clothes aside. Sisters deserve celebration. They'll tell you when your teeth are littered with poppy seeds and when your significant other is being a jerk. They'll offer you a shoulder to cry on and sage words of advice you had no idea they were capable of mustering.

Your sister will be your best friend, despite all your other best friends, for life. And you don't even have to seal that deal with a broken heart BFF bracelet or anything. There are family heirlooms for that. Though I have had my share of sister fights, I thank my lucky stars — and parents chromosomes — for allowing me to have two sisters. And you better believe that come National Sibling Day on Apr. 10, I will be singing their praises by dedicating an Instagram post — complete with an adorable caption from this list — to them through my Instagram.

"A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not overselves - a special kind of double." - Toni Morrison

"A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." - Marion C. Garretty

"A sister is both your mirror - and your opposite." - Elizabeth Fishel

"For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands." - Christina Rossetti

"Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister." - Alice Walker

“When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?” – Pam Brown

“You can kid the world, but not your sister.” - Charlotte Gray

"More than Santa Claus, your sister knows when you've been bad and good." - Linda Sunshine

"Of two sisters one is always the watcher, one the dancer." - Louise Gluck

"Sisters are different flowers from the same garden." - Unknown

"Sisters don't need words. They have perfected a language of snarls and smiles and frowns and winks - expressions of shocked surprise and incredulity and disbelief. Sniffs and snorts and gasps and sighs - that can undermine any tale you're telling." - Pam Brown

"Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other." - Carol Saline

"What’s the good of news if you haven’t a sister to share it?" - Jenny DeVries

"There can be no situation in life in which the conversation of my dear sister will not administer some comfort to me." - Mary Montagu

"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." - Isadora James