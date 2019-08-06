Every year, hundreds of movies get made and released in North America alone, and this year is no different. With so many titles, so many trailers to watch, and so many films hitting the theaters, it can be hard to keep track of everything you want to check out, and surely, even some of the biggest movie buffs miss out on one or two big screen releases. Thankfully, we all live in a time when it doesn't take too long for blockbusters to hit online streaming platforms. And right now, a number of great 2019 movies are already available to stream.

And while nothing can really compare to the experience of going to the cinema to get the full effect of a gigantic screen and surround sound, watching from the comfort of your own couch — with the option of subtitles and pausing for snacks — isn't too bad either. Sometimes, you just can't find the time of day to go to the theater, or would prefer to sit out long lines, large crowds, and the stress of booking tickets for big movie events like Avengers: Endgame. Also, movie tickets aren't cheap.

From lesser-known, underrated flicks like Hotel Mumbai to highly-anticipated crowdpleasers like Endgame, here are 16 2019 films you can already rent or buy to watch online.

1. 'Us' Universal Pictures on YouTube Director Jordan Peele's second horror film Us follows the Wilson family as to their summer home by the beach. But their serene getaway turns violent when mysterious doppelgängers dressed in red jumpsuits come to kill them. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

2. 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Big-time Ryme City detective Harry Goodman is reportedly dead, but his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) learns that that might not be true from Harry's former Pokémon partner, Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), with whom Tim has a mysterious communicative connection. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play

3. 'Captain Marvel' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube Vers (Brie Larson) is a Kree soldier who has yet to tap into her full power. While on a mission with her comrades, she gets separated and lands on Earth, which triggers lost memories from a former life. She then goes into a journey of self-discovery as she tries to pacify a galactic war between two alien races. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

4. 'Avengers: Endgame' Marvel Entertainment on YouTube After the devastation Thanos brought upon the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining Avengers and their allies assemble once more in an attempt to reverse the titan's actions and restore balance. Available on YouTube, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

5. 'Shazam!' FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube One day, 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) inherits the powers of an old wizard, which enables him to transform into a full-grown superhero (Zachary Levi) upon shouting the word "Shazam!" Now, he has to figure out how to use his newfound abilities to take down super villain Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

6. 'Alita: Battle Angel' 20th Century Fox on YouTube Alita (Rose Salazar) is a cyborg created during an age of despair and later deactivated. One day Dr. Ido (Cristoph Waltz) revives her, but she cannot remember anything about her past life. She then goes on a quest of self-discovery, fighting and killing along the way. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

7. 'Miss Bala' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Gloria Fuentes (Gina Rodriguez) is a makeup artist from Los Angeles who visits her best friend Suzu (Christina Rodlo) in Tijuana, Mexico for the Miss Tijuana pageant. But on a night out in the club, she accidentally gets drawn into a dangerous world of crime. Now, she needs to find a way to survive and the true power she has within. Available on YouTube, and Google Play.

8. 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube It's been five years since Emmet (Chris Pratt) and the gang saved their world from destruction at the hands of President Business. But now citizens are facing a huge new threat: invaders from outer space who are destroying everything faster than they can rebuild. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

9. 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' DreamWorksTV on YouTube In the third installment of the How to Train Your Dragon film series, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury. And so the dragon trainer makes it his mission to find "The Hidden World," a secret dragon utopia, before a tyrant named Grimmel gets there first. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

10. 'Hotel Mumbai' Movie Trailers Source on YouTube Hotel Mumbai tells the true story of the 2008 Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai, India. The hotel staff members risk their lives to keep all the guests safe, and other civilians rise to the occasion despite their fear in order to protect themselves and their families. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play

11. 'Little' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall) is the big bad boss at her tech startup, and all of her employees fear her. But one day, she chooses to be mean to the wrong little girl, and gets cursed into becoming her younger self (Marsai Martin). Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

12. 'The Aftermath' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The second World War has just ended, and British colonel Lewis Morgan (Jason Clarke) and his wife Rachael (Keira Knightley) are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction. But tensions rise with the German man named Stephen Lubert (Alexander Skarsgård) who previously owned their house. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

13. 'The Best Of Enemies' STX Entertainment on YouTube Based on real life events, The Best of Enemies shows how civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) faced off against C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), who was the chief officer or "Exalted Cyclops" of the Ku Klux Klan in 1971 Durham, North Carolina. The two go head-to-head over the issue of school integration, leading to a major life change for Ellis. Available to stream on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

14. 'Fighting With My Family' FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube Fighting with My Family, which also features stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lena Headey, tells the true story of WWE wrestler Paige a.k.a. Saraya Knight (Florence Pugh) and her rise to the ring. As a children of a former wrestler, Saraya and her brother Zak (Jack Lowden) have always dreamt of going pro too. But only Saraya makes it through training, and has to push herself hard in order to keep their family legacy alive. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

15. 'Long Shot' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Journalist Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his former babysitter and childhood crush, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) who is now one of the most influential women in the world as Secretary of State. As Charlotte prepares to run for the presidency, she hires Fred as her speechwriter, and sparks fly. Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.