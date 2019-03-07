It's officially March, which means that now, more than ever, it should be all about the strong females out there. March is also known as Women's History Month, which gives us a chance to celebrate the history of trailblazing women who have come before us, doing things to make life better for females of the future. While this month is all about history, it's also about celebrating strong women of today who are working hard to improve gender equality and more — because, yes, that is definitely still necessary in 2019. There are a lot of ways to take part in this month, but if you have the funds to do so and want to make a difference, there are a bunch of organizations to donate to in honor of Women's History Month.

Women's History Month didn't actually begin as a national celebration until 1981 — and back then, it was just Women's History Week. In 1987, it became Women's History Month, which is where we're at today. This is the perfect time to look into and acknowledge the difference the women before us have made.

But while we've come a really long way from the years past, there is still progress to be made. There are a lot of organizations out there that are dedicated to making that change, or at least to helping women make that change. They also help struggling women get ahead in the world, or just make it through. All of these organizations are worth donating to, but of course, it's OK to only settle on one for now if that's all you can do. And remember, donations don't have to be huge to be significant — and they don't have to be confined to the month of March. Give what you can! Here are some recommendations:

1 Girls Inc Girls Inc. is an organization dedicated to raising a strong generation of women. By partnering with schools and Girls Inc. centers, they focus on development, with mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming to help girls get through it all. They also work to advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls out there. They host annual luncheons to raise money, if you can attend one, or you can give a gift.

2 Women for Women International Women for Women International works to support marginalized women in countries that have been severely affected by conflict and war. They offer programs to help women earn and save money, improve health, and connect to networks for support, among other things. This gives women the skills and the resources to create positive changes in their lives and their family's lives. There are a few ways you can donate: you can shop for products with proceeds going to the women, you can donate, or you can volunteer.

3 Step Up Step Up is an organization that helps girls go to school and get a higher education. They work with girls who live or go to school in under-resourced communities and make sure they fulfill their potential by offering programs and opportunities that help them go to college, get focused on a career, and become successful, professional women of the future. Donate here to support their mission.

4 CARE CARE is a global organization that works to end poverty all over the world while trying to achieve social justice. Their site says, "We put women and girls in the center because we know that we cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities." Donate here if you want to help their important cause.

5 UltraViolet If you want to see more women in politics, consider donating to UltraViolet. The organization is a community of over one million people to drive "feminist cultural and political change." They work to improve the lives of all women and people impacted by sexism. You can donate here.

6 Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network According to their website, "The Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network International is a climate justice-based initiative established to unite women worldwide as powerful stakeholders in sustainability solutions, policy advocacy, and worldwide movement building for social and ecologic justice." Basically, this is an organization that helps women get involved to promote climate change, something that has never been as important as it is right now. You can donate here.

7 Running Start Running Start is a nonpartisan nonprofit that trains young women to be in public office. They empower women to get involved in politics, then offer them programs that will help them improve their skills and give them the resources they need to get further in the political world. There are over 100 training programs all over the country. You can donate here to contribute.

8 Planned Parenthood Planned Parenthood is always a good organization to donate to during Women's History Month (and whenever you want to donate to them). Planned Parenthood offers affordable and free healthcare to young women and girls who need it. This organization is the reason so many girls have access to birth control and safe abortions, and it's imperative to support them when possible. You can donate here.

9 National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Women are unfortunately affected by domestic violence every day. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence works to support the efforts that demand changes and they also support survivors and advocates. They have programs that help survivors, webinars and conferences to get inspired and learn, and more. You can donate here.

10 Girls Who Code It's no secret men still have the upper hand when it comes to the computer science and technology industry. Girls Who Code works to close that gap and get girls interested in the tech world. They offer leadership opportunities and build a supportive group of women for all girls interested in the field. You can donate here.

11 Dress For Success Worldwide Getting dressed for a job interview might not seem hard for everyone, but for some women, it just doesn't seem accessible. That's where Dress For Success comes in. The international not-for-profit organization helps empower women to become successful by providing support, as well as professional clothing and development tools that are needed to get a job and move up in the world. You can donate here.

12 Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) RAINN is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. They operate the National Sexual Assault Hotline and partner with providers all over the country. They also have programs that help prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and work to bring perpetrators to justice. You can donate to this important cause here.

13 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Breast cancer affects women all over the world every day. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation helps work to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing research and giving researchers the resources they need. You can donate here.

14 Girls Not Brides Girls Not Brides is a global partnership of more than 1,000 civil society organizations from over 95 countries. They are committed to ending child marriage and helping girls get further in the world. They bring attention to child marriage and call for the laws and policies that will make a difference. You can donate here.

15 Black Women's Health Imperative The Black Women's Health Imperative's website says, "Since 1983, we have been the only national organization dedicated solely to improving the health and wellness of our nation’s 21 millionBlack women and girls – physically, emotionally and financially." They work to solve the most pressing health issues that affect black women and girls throughout the country with programs and health-promoting policies. You can donate here.