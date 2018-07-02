16 Creative Song Lyrics For Fourth Of July 2018 Instagram Captions
Happy birthday, America! Whether you're decking out your annual flag-striped dress or breaking out a cool new flag pool float, there are a lot of ways to feel a little more patriotic this Fourth of July. Certainly you can use song (and a decent amount of dance!) to show off your country spirit.
There are a variety of ways to show off that red, white and blue cheer, so consider some creative song lyrics for your Fourth of July Instagram captions. Whether you're documenting lounging by the pool, flipping some burgers, and/or watching fireworks, you can put up some festive captions, courtesy of your favorite artists.
It turns out you have a lot of options, from pop stars like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato to old nostalgic but still-relevant singers like Don McLean and Billy Joel. No matter what genre of music you're into, there's probably a song that will be up your alley and describe your Fourth of July style.
Spotify is dishing out a few playlists for the Fourth parties you'll be throwing, so you can hit subscribe if you want more song options! But otherwise, read on to see some winners who may help you spice up your social media game.
"Baby, you're a firework, come on, let your colors burst!" — Katy Perry
Everyone was singing along to this in 2011, and why should we stop now?
"Don't try to take my country, I will defend my land. I'm not crazy, baby, naw, I'm American." — Janelle Monáe
"All I see is fireworks, every night it's fireworks." — Alicia Keys
Alicia's hook in Drake's hit "Fireworks" will definitely have you singing.
"So wake me up in the spring, while I'm high off my American dream." — Khalid
"Oh nothing's sweeter than summertime and American honey." — Lady Antebellum
"Red, white, blue is in the sky, summer's in the air and, baby, heaven's in your eyes, I'm your national anthem." — Lana Del Rey
"It was twilight on the Fourth of July. Sparkling colors were strewn across the sky." — Mariah Carey
"Let freedom ring, let the white dove sing. Let the whole world know that today is a day of reckoning... It's Independence Day." — Martina McBride
"Rise to the top of the world, America, America, don't you cry." — Imagine Dragons
"I got my hands up, they're playin' my song, you know I'm gonna be okay! Yeah, it's a party in the USA!" — Miley Cyrus
This one is seriously a classic.
"No matter what the people say, I know that we'll never break. 'Cause our love was made, made in the USA!" — Demi Lovato
Comparing love to your homegrown country roots is a good way to feel great about being American this holiday.
"It was the Fourth of July, you and I were, you and I were fire, fire, fireworks." — Fall Out Boy
"We didn't start the fire, it was always burning, since the world's been turning." – Billy Joel
"'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land. God Bless the U.S.A.!" — Lee Greenwood
Remember learning this song in fifth grade choir? Bring it back now!