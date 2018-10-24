As Halloween grows closer, it's hard to ignore the spooky feeling in the air as the crisp, fall chill sets in. Halloween is a time for fun and elaborate costumes, creepy decorations on everyone's lawns, and a general devilish vibe that gives you goosebumps at night. So, if you want to post a Halloween-themed photo on your Instagram page, you're going to need a scary caption to go along with it to really capture the spirit of the holiday. There are plenty of creepy Halloween Instagram caption ideas that will definitely score you more likes.

The history of Halloween is just as spooky as the day itself. Also known as All Hallows' Eve, it's a holiday that can be traced all the way back about 2,000 years to a pre-Christian Celtic festival called Samhain. There isn't a lot of information on Samhain, but researchers believe it was a time of communicating with the dead — which is essentially what Halloween is. Halloween is a day when many believe the spirits of the dead are able to cross over into our world. Because it's so focused on death (skeletons, ghouls, ghosts, demons, the underworld), it's pretty terrifying.

Even spookier? Many of the fun Halloween traditions we know and love have horrifying backstories. Take jack-o-lanterns, for example. According to an Irish legend, the jack-o-lantern is based on a man named Jack who was a trickster who tried to fool the devil. When he died, he didn't go to hell, and instead put his soul into a pumpkin... like a jack-o-lantern.

That story is definitely pretty creepy, but it's also probably not something you want to use as an Instagram caption. Instead, capture that same feeling with the below quotes and phrases:

1. "Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat … " - Nicholas Gordon

2. "My candle was nearly burnt out, when, by the glimmer of the half-extinguished light, I saw the dull yellow eye of the creature open." — Mary Shelley

3. "Shadows of a thousands years rise again unseen, voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'" - Dexter Kozen

4. "Sometimes the things in our heads are far worse than anything they could put in books or on film." - C.K. Webb

5. There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight.

6. "Whatever you do… don't fall asleep.” - A Nightmare on Elm Street

7. "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble." - William Shakespeare

8. "Silent phantoms of the night in their robes of ghostly white, they are always to be seen on the night of Halloween." Shutterstock

9. "Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween's upon us now." - Richelle E. Goodrich

10. "Something wicked this way comes." - William Shakespeare

11. "It's said that All Hallow's Eve is one of the nights when the veil between the worlds is thin — and whether you believe in such things or not, those roaming spirits probably believe in you, or at least acknowledge your existence, considering that it used to be their own. Even the air feels different on Halloween, autumn-crisp and bright." — Erin Morgenstern

12. "Hark! Hark to the wind! 'Tis the night, they say, When all souls come back from the far away- The dead, forgotten this many a day!" - Virna Sheard

13. "I heard one cry in the night, and I heard one laugh afterwards. If I cannot forget that, I shall not be able to sleep again." - M. R. James

14. "For no mere mortal can resist the evil of the thriller." - Vincent Price, "Thriller"

15. “When there's no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth.” -- Dawn of the Dead (1978)