Create A Halloween Costume Just Using Makeup With These Walmart.com Beauty Finds

If, for you, the end of October has seemingly snuck up without warning, you might just find yourself in a panic about what to wear this Halloween. But there's nothing to fear (besides, well, scary movies and other normal spooky things): if you saved your planning for the last minute, it's super-easy to create a Halloween costume with just makeup and a few choice wardrobe selections.

Taking a DIY route with your Halloween costume doesn't mean you have to invest a time and money to look cool (or frightening, or celestial, or whatever your vibe). Walmart.com's extensive beauty selection is filled with drugstore makeup for Halloween costumes. Whether you're going classic or want to try out something a little more experimental, a cosmetics-only costume can be fun, affordable, and inspiring.

The easiest Halloween costumes don't have to look like they took little effort—they just require a little bit of strategy. Sure, red lipstick may be a beauty staple, but have you thought about putting it somewhere other than your lips? Or have you considered the true potential of your favorite nudes palette? The Halloween potential of your beauty stash is greater than you may realize.

These 13 products from Walmart.com will help you to throw together a costume contest-winning look in a cinch. Just follow this advice, and you'll be able to create a look with the clothes you already have, and just a few new affordable beauty picks.

Pair Dark Red Lipstick With a LBD to Be a Chic Vampire

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick, Zoe's Red $12 Walmart A dark, vampy lipstick is the obvious choice for a sultry vampire. Blot your lips between applications for an extra-opaque finish, and pair this lip with plenty of mascara. Finish the look with a slinky black dress...and feel free to use this lipstick to draw a single drip of blood, coming from the corner of your mouth.

Pile on Glitter to Transform Into a Pretty Fairy

NYX Professional Makeup Face & Body Glitter, Crystal $6 Walmart When you apply glitter to your eyelids, cheekbones, and even your Cupid's bow, you don't need wings to look like a mystical fairy. Throw on your most floaty, pastel-hued dress, and stash your glitter in your bag so you can spend the night giving others a little sprinkle of pixie dust.

Layer Gold Eyeshadow and Throw on a Flowy Gown to Become a Goddess

NYX Professional Makeup Prismatic Shadows, Liquid Gold $6 Walmart Wear a flowy white dress (or get experimental with a plain white sheet) and you'll look like you've stepped out of Ancient Greece. Apply a highly reflective gold eyeshadow to your lids and you'll get a touch of divinity. Top it all off with a gold headband (or even a bunch of gold bobby pins) for your crowning touch.

Pair Green Eyeshadow With an All-Black Ensemble for a Witchy Vibe

Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow, Forest Green $3 Walmart You don't need to go full-Elphaba to look witchy on Halloween. If you want to pay homage to the Wicked Witch of the West without buying any costume makeup you know you'll never use again, add some green eyeshadow to your smokey eye, toss on a witch hat, and go.

Go Full Twiggy With Precise Eyeliner and a Mod Mini Dress

Milani Eye Tech Perfection Liquid Eyeliner, 01 Black $7 Walmart Twiggy's iconic under-eye liner may look like a challenge, but it's not so hard with an easy-to-grip liquid liner pen. Draw short, lash-like lines starting right on your lash line, and finish with a thin line across your top lid. Pull your hair back and toss on a mini dress and big accent earrings to complete the mod girl costume.

Use a Nude Palette to Create a Lioness-Worthy Warm-Toned Smokey Eye

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, Warm Neutrals $13 Walmart Skip the black cat costume this year and go for another feline with the help of a good neutral palette. A golden-hued smokey eye, paired with a simple eyeliner-drawn nose, makes for a cool lioness look. Dress in golden and brown tones to do your best Nala.

Apply Rainbow Highlighter and Wear Pastels to Be a Unicorn

Pair Faux Lashes With a Peter Pan Collar to Transform Into a Victorian Doll

Ardell Edgy Lightweight Lashes, Style 402 $5 Walmart Long, fluttery lashes open up your face and, when you skip liquid liner and eyeshadow, can give you a doll-like effect. Go heavy on your blush and wear a dainty dress or top with a Peter Pan collar and you'll look like a perfectly prim doll.

Match Blue Lipstick With Ocean Hues for a Mermaid Look

Use White Halloween Makeup to Become a Clown

No Smudge Makeup Adult Halloween Accessory $4 Walmart White costume makeup is a highly versatile Halloween supply. Apply it all-over your face, and then use your own lipstick and eyeliner to draw on shapes to create a clown or mime—get creative and you can look as cute or scary as you'd like.

Create a Holographic Strobe Look to Embrace Your Inner Alien

wet n wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder, Royal Calyx $5 Walmart Revive the space bun trend and go all-out with a lavender-tinted highlighter if you want to look truly intergalactic. An alien beauty look pairs best with any kind of metallic outfit or a boiler suit that can pass off some "space explorer" vibes.

Get Creative With Red Liquid Lipstick to Be a Red Queen

e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick, Red Vixen $5 Walmart Sure, you can pair a fierce red lip with a red top and plaid skirt to be Riverdale's best hero/villain, Cheryl Blossom—or you can use this liquid lipstick to draw hearts on your cheeks to be a different kind of ruler: the Queen of Hearts. Pair the latter with an all-red outfit and a deck of cards that you can pull out at a moment's notice.

Use a Zombie Prosthetic Kit to Live Your Best Undead Life

Zombie Deluxe Kit Halloween Makeup $5 Walmart A zombie may seem like a complicated costume to DIY, but with an easy-to-apply prosthetics kit, you don't need any super-advanced ghoulish contouring skills. Just add a ripped t-shirt and a major hunger for braaaiiiins.

