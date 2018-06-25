The Fourth of July will be here before you know it, and you know what that means: weenie roasting and themed cocktails. If you're no genius in the kitchen but still want to show up to the yearly BBQ equipped with something tasty, try one of these 16 easy Fourth of July recipes that anyone can follow without burning the house down. Hopefully.

Every Fourth of July, I have the same conversation with myself. It resembles the following.

Me, to myself: "This year, you're finally going to make that red, white, and blue flag cake you always see on Pinterest decorated with strawberries and blueberries!"

Me, to myself: "But this is Las Vegas. The heat will make the fruit all gross and soggy."

Me, to myself: "Okay, maybe you'll just make the cake-and-frosting parts."

Me, to myself: "But what about the fruit? Without it, the flag cake is just a cake."

Me, to myself: "Just stay home this year. You're a loser with no friends anyway."

If your inner dialogue with the voices in your head looks similar, rest easy. These easy Fourth of July recipes are simple to pull off, taste amazing, and are still 100 percent Instagram-worthy. Check 'em out!

Averie Cooks These star sprinkles are cuteness overload. Grab your cookie cutter and get to work. The patriotic treats from Averie Cooks will be a hit at this year's BBQ.

Baked by Rachel When the temps are hot, you need a way to cool dow. This lemon-lime blue slushie from Baked by Rachel is chill, fruity, and perfectly patriotic. Cheers!

Brown Eyed Baker Here it is: the flag cake that never happens. Beautiful, isn't she? The version from Brown Eyed Baker is particularly stupendous and pretty to look at. Just so we're clear, my stripes will never be that straight. Let's be honest with ourselves here.

Inside BruCrew Life This swirly cheesecake is making me feel something inside. I don't know what it is, but I know I need a piece of this. Inside BruCrew Life has the recipe.

Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Whoopee pies taste like heaven in your mouth and the name is really fun to say. Put a Fourth of July spin on it with this recipe from Confessions of a Cookbook Queen.

Baked by Rachel It's not all sweets and treats. Baked by Rachel has red, white, and blue potato salad perfect for all the carb lovers this holiday. If you go looking for the bowl and can't find it, it's probably because I took it and ran away. I'm not sorry.

Bake Love Give Remember the good ol' days of roasting mallows by the fire? This is almost the same thing! Kind of. Bake Love Give's recipe for these s'mores cookies is perfect for the Fourth.

Dessert Now, Dinner Later Made with just two ingredients and decorated with the colors of the flag, this punch from Dessert Now, Dinner Later will surely quench your thirst this Fourth of July.

My Baking Addiction These popsicles are made with iced tea and pack a fruity punch. Plus, they're cute and fun to eat. Bonus! Get the easy recipe at My Baking Addiction.

Brown Eyed Baker Jello tends to get mixed reviews because the consistency makes some people feel uncomfortable. Whatevs. These colorful jello stars from Brown Eyed Baker are too photogenic not to enjoy.

Mini Fruit Tart Pies There are so many good things happening here, I don't even know where to start. Your friends are going to think you're a highly trained pastry chef when you show up with these beauties from Something Swanky. Don't tell them how easy this recipe is.

Cupcake Pops Excuse me while I die of delight. These cupcake pops from Bakerella are off-the-charts adorable, and I plan on eating 40 of them this Fourth of July. Get your own. I'm bad at sharing.

Cookies and Cups Krispie treats are iconic, and this recipe from Cookies and Cups puts a sweet holiday spin on it. Spice it up with unique krispie flavors or recipes, if you're feeling up to the challenge.

A Farmgirl's Dabbles Popcorn is fun to eat because you can shove it in your mouth by the handful. A Farmgirl's Dabbles made it extra special with white candy melts and red and blue sprinkles. Sprinkles make the world a better place.

Climbing Grier Mountain Do you remember Ring Pops?! Most of us walked around wearing one, pretending we were married, at least once during our childhoods. The adult version is fruity and perfect for the Fourth. Find the recipe over at Climbing Grier Mountain.