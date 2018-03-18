Some good news for you folks who just experienced a second nor'easter in five days: there are less than two weeks remaining until spring! After a seemingly endless January, frigid February, and intense start to March, the best season of all is finally coming into view. So, after months spent trying to avoid the outdoors, the time has ~almost~ come to bask in the sun and frolic among the flowers. So after you've snapped photos of petals and picnics, use one of these 15 Instagram captions for the first day of spring (when, you know, one the many floral emojis just won't do the trick).

Spring is celebrated the world over as a time of joy, light, and fertility. In India, Holi — a festival of color, and the triumph of good over evil — is celebrated at the start of the season. In Persian culture, Nowruz (known otherwise as Persian New Year) is celebrated during the vernal equinox. Many faiths, too, have significant holidays concurrent with the beginning of spring. Plus, cities all over the world (i.e. Washington, DC's National Cherry Blossom Festival) have ways of commemorating the natural offerings of the season. Perhaps it is these simple aspects of the season that make it most worth celebrating (and photographing.)

1. "You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” - Pablo Neruda

2. "I never knew the charm of spring / I never met it face to face / I never knew my heart could sing / Never missed a warm embrace" - Vernon Duke, "April in Paris"

3. "A spring snow coincides with plum blossoms." - Arthur Sze, "Spring Snow"

4. "I'm as restless as a willow in a windstorm / I'm as jumpy as puppet on a string / I'd say that I had spring fever / But I know it isn't spring" - Frank Sinatra, "It Might As Well Be Spring"

5. "Nothing is so beautiful as Spring – When weeds, in wheels, shoot long and lovely and lush..." - Gerard Manley Hopkins, "Spring"

6. "So i know it's just a spring haze but I don't much like the look of it" - Tori Amos, "Spring Haze"

7. "Spring vacation, good vibrations / Summer weather, we're back together" - The Beach Boys, "Spring Vacation"

9. "A cold spring: the violet was flawed on the lawn. For two weeks or more the trees hesitated; the little leaves waited, carefully indicating their characteristics." - Elizabeth Bishop, "A Cold Spring"

10. "If ever there were a spring day so perfect, so uplifted by a warm intermittent breeze / that it made you want to throw open all the windows in the house" - Billy Collins, "Today"

11. "I need to laugh, and when the sun is out / I've got something I can laugh about..." - The Beatles, "Good Day Sunshine"

12. "Gardens are also good places to sulk. You pass beds of spiky voodoo lilies and trip over the roots of a sweet gum tree..." - Amy Gerstler, "In Perpetual Spring"

13. "Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy / Sunshine in my eyes can make me cry / Sunshine on the water looks so lovely / Sunshine almost always makes me high" - John Denver, "Sunshine on My Shoulders"

14. "A Light exists in Spring / Not present on the Year / At any other period – When March is scarcely here" - Emily Dickinson, "A Light Exists in Spring"

15. "The trees are coming into leaf / Like something almost being said; The recent buds relax and spread, Their greenness is a kind of grief." - Philip Larkin, "The Trees"

16. "The Earth laughs in flowers." - Ralph Waldo Emerson