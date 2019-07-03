The Fourth of July is coming right up, and it's a holiday that can mean so many different things depending on who you are: a day off of work; a day to wear red, white, and blue from head to toe; a time to have a cookout, go to a cookout, or order takeout from Cook Out; the one day a year you crave those rocket popsicles; or a time to take advantage of all the 2019 Fourth of July deals and freebies you can get courtesy of celebrations, coupons, and good ol' American capitalism.

That's right. July 4 is not just a time to celebrate America's birthday by lighting fireworks, eating way too many potato chips even though you just had a burger, and sweating your butt off in the hot sun. It's also a time to shop the sales or share some sort of buy one, get one fast food sandwich with a friend.

From home decor and food to swimming pools and... more food, here are a bunch of Fourth of July deals you can take advantage of before your friend's boyfriend's sister's cookout or during your night in protecting your dog every time a firecracker goes off.

1. Overstock

Netflix

Looking for a new rug, throw pillow, mirror, or literally anything else that could go in your home? Overstock is offering up to 70 percent off items, PLUS an extra 20 percent off select items, all topped off with free shipping on orders over $45.

2. Best Buy

Want to finally buy yourself that pair of AirPods you were waiting to go on sale? Or maybe pick up an air-conditioner as we approach the hottest part of the summer? You can get this and all other appliances for up to 40 percent off at Best Buy.

3. Birchbox

Looking for the right time to start that monthly subscription box? It's now. Birchbox is offering 20 percent off of it's first month if you order before July 5.

4. Macy's

Macy's fireworks aren't the only spectacular things the company offers. Macy's is giving an extra 10, 15, or 20 percent off of select items, depending on what you're purchasing, with the code: FOURTH.

5. Walmart

You know you'll be at Walmart anyway to pick up groceries for your Fourth of July cookout. So you might as well check out their huge sale.From almost $100 off Apple products to pool prices practically slashed in half, they've got you covered for all your summer 2019 needs. And if you don't feel like going in store, they have 2-day delivery for online orders.

6. Crate&Barrel

Aside from the 60 percent-off Big Summer Clearance Event Crate&Barrel is having, they're also having a separate Fourth of July sale where you can get 15 percent off select-items.

7. Express

Look no further for your summer wardrobe. Express is having a 50-percent-off-everything sale. Just as it's written on its site, "Go fourth & shop!"

8. Lowe's

The Fourth isn't just great for watching fireworks, it's a great time to refurnish your kitchen too! Lowe's is offering 40 percent off appliances up until July 10.

9. Home Depot

Home Depot is offering 40 percent off (with special appliance buys) for the holiday, plus free shipping and delivery on certain appliances.

10. Old Navy

Old Navy isn't just the place where everyone can get their American-flag apparel for the Fourth, it's also the place where everyone can get up to 60 percent off everything. With styles starting at $4, you can't resist their "Shop Purple" July 4th sale.

11. Target

Target's Fourth of July sale includes 20 percent off swimsuits, up to 30 percent off of home and patio items, and women's tees starting at $5, you'll have everything you need for the remainder of the summer coming up. Just use code "AMERICA" to unlock all the deals.

12. Applebee's

Certain Applebee's locations are offering free kids' meals on July 4 for anyone under 12. Two kids can eat free with each paying adult. But they haven't forgotten about the adults. The restaurant-chain is also offering the Applebee’s Malibu Dollarmama for $1 all of July.

13. Krispy Kreme

OK, not only is Krispy Kreme coming out with the cutest line of three patriotic-themed doughnuts, but they are also giving you the chance to get a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts when you buy a dozen of any flavor. All you have to do is sign up to be a member before the Fourth, which is completely free.

14. The Cheesecake Factory

Do you want free cheesecake delivered to your door? Of course you do. The Cheesecake Factory is partnering with DoorDash to give away a free slice of its Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake. All you have to do is order from the menu on the app and have your order total $17.76 (in honor of America's independence year) and use the code "OREO."

15. Ban.do

If you like cute stuff — like, any cute stuff: planners, T-shirts, water bottles, bath mats, mugs, you name it — then you'll want to check out Ban.do, which is offering deals on everything, depending on how much you spend.

16. Ulta

Looking for new looks for the Fourth and after? Ulta's got you covered. With up to 50 percent off the whole site and free shipping on orders over $35, you can get makeup for your #motd that will last you the entire summer.

This article was originally published on July 2, 2018 and was updated on July 3, 2019.